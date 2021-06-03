CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

_____

505 FPUS56 KHNX 030601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-031100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102.

Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 67 103 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 70 103 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 61 90 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-031100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 83 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 96 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 103 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 102 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-031100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 83 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 98 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 61 100 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 101 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 63 102 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-031100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 86 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 66 104 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 65 104 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 103 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 69 104 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-031100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 95 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 85 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 63 103 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 103 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 66 103 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 67 103 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 67 103 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-031100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 101 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 70 103 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 70 103 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 67 103 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 67 103 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 68 103 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 67 103 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-031100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

58 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 103 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 67 103 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 68 103 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 69 103 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 67 102 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 70 103 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-031100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

Highs 85 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 102 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 67 103 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-031100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 86 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 104 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 68 104 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 69 106 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-031100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

Highs 84 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 68 103 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 68 103 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 69 104 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-031100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

Highs 85 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 76 103 74 100 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 74 103 74 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 72 104 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 72 104 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 73 103 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-031100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 94 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 62 98 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 72 95 70 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-031100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 71 104 70 102 / 0 20 0 0

Springville 69 98 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 74 100 72 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-031100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91 at

5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

80 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 98 61 95 / 0 20 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 45 79 44 77 / 0 30 0 0

Wawona 61 93 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 54 77 52 74 / 0 30 0 20

Bass Lake 63 93 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 67 94 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-031100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the

crest, chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 87 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 56 74 54 73 / 0 20 0 0

Shaver Lake 54 82 54 80 / 0 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 57 82 57 79 / 0 30 0 20

=

$$

CAZ194-031100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the

crest, chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 61 94 60 93 / 0 30 0 0

Grant Grove 60 80 59 78 / 0 20 0 0

Lodgepole 53 79 53 77 / 0 30 0 0

Camp Nelson 62 87 61 85 / 0 20 0 0

Johnsondale 54 92 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-031100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

56 to 61 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to

82 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...53 to

58 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 88 at

5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 83 at

5000 feet...63 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 61 83 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 69 100 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 72 100 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 72 99 70 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-031100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 63 to 73. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 64 86 62 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 64 91 62 87 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 59 95 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-031100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 84 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 91 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 71 98 69 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-031100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 76. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 74. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

64 to 72. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 88 to 98.

Lows 59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 78 108 75 106 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 74 109 71 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-031100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 78. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

55 to 65. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 101 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 70 105 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 77 103 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 70 103 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 69 103 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather