CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

_____

878 FPUS56 KHNX 040701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-041200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 36 59 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 39 57 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 40 56 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-041200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

44. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 39 56 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 38 58 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 37 58 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-041200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

44. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 56 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 36 56 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 36 56 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 37 56 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-041200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

45. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 39 59 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 39 59 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 38 58 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 39 57 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-041200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

42. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 39 58 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 38 57 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 37 58 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 37 58 33 62 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 36 57 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-041200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

55 to 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

46. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 37 55 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 37 56 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 38 56 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 36 57 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 35 57 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 38 57 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 37 57 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-041200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 61. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

37 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

44. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 35 57 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 36 57 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 35 58 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 36 57 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 35 58 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 36 58 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-041200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

42. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 34 58 31 62 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 34 58 32 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-041200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

35 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 35 58 32 62 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 35 58 33 62 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 36 59 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-041200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

38 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 35 58 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 36 58 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 36 59 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-041200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

38 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 43 54 44 58 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 39 58 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 36 59 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 36 58 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 36 57 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-041200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 32 51 36 57 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 27 55 30 62 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 35 51 39 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-041200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

40 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 36 59 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 35 54 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 39 56 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-041200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...

13 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 28 52 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 4 44 14 49 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 24 52 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 14 38 25 43 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 26 51 30 57 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 28 53 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-041200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...

14 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 18 41 28 46 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 21 43 26 50 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 21 46 30 52 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-041200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Over

higher elevations, northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 24 55 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 23 43 31 49 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 18 44 25 51 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 26 50 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 17 53 22 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-041200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 24 to 34. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...27 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35 at

5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 26 46 32 51 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 31 59 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 33 59 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 33 59 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-041200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 37. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 31 49 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 28 51 30 58 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 26 58 29 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-041200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 28 to 38. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 28 51 36 55 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 22 51 27 57 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 33 51 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-041200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 39. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 70. Lows

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

Highs 57 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 36 61 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 33 61 33 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-041200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening decreasing

to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 62 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 39 56 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

California City 31 59 32 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 34 58 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 30 59 31 64 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 29 59 30 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

