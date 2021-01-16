CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

_____

162 FPUS56 KHNX 161301

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-170000-

West Side Hills-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to

50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

Highs 60 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 44 72 / 0 0 0

Avenal 68 46 70 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 68 48 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-170000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

39. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 67 44 67 / 0 0 0

Mendota 67 42 69 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 67 41 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-170000-

Merced and Madera-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 40 to

46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

40. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 41 67 / 0 0 0

Merced 65 41 67 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 64 41 68 / 0 0 0

Madera 63 42 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-170000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

42. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 68 43 70 / 0 0 0

Five Points 67 41 69 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 41 68 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 67 44 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-170000-

Foggy Bottom-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 39 to

44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

40. Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 65 41 68 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 41 68 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 66 41 68 / 0 0 0

Hanford 65 41 68 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 65 40 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-170000-

Fresno-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66.

Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 48 67 / 0 0 0

Clovis 64 45 68 / 0 0 0

Fresno 64 45 68 / 0 0 0

Sanger 64 43 68 / 0 0 0

Reedley 65 43 68 / 0 0 0

Selma 63 43 68 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 42 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-170000-

Tulare County-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 66.

Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 43 68 / 0 0 0

Visalia 65 41 68 / 0 0 0

Exeter 65 43 69 / 0 0 0

Tulare 64 41 68 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 43 69 / 0 0 0

Porterville 67 45 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-170000-

Southern Kings County-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 37 to

42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 38 68 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 66 38 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-170000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 38 to

43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

33 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 39 70 / 0 0 0

Wasco 67 40 70 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 69 41 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-170000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67.

Lows 36 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 40 69 / 0 0 0

McFarland 67 41 69 / 0 0 0

Shafter 67 41 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-170000-

Bakersfield-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

46. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 66 53 68 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 67 46 70 / 0 0 0

Arvin 69 43 72 / 0 0 0

Lamont 68 43 71 / 0 0 0

Mettler 68 45 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-170000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to

52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 64 46 67 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 68 38 72 / 0 0 0

Auberry 62 49 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-170000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 37 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 69 46 73 / 0 0 0

Springville 64 47 67 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 68 52 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-170000-

Central Sierra-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow

in the morning. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

29 to 39 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Highs

52 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 65 49 66 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 53 21 54 / 0 0 0

Wawona 67 41 69 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 47 33 49 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 65 41 68 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 69 47 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-170000-

North Kings River-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 29 to 39 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 45 to

51 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 55 38 57 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 59 36 60 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 59 40 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-170000-

Sequoia Kings-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

59 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 40 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 57 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 68 41 70 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 59 43 60 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 59 33 60 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 66 44 66 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 69 31 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-170000-

Lake Isabella-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 61 43 62 / 0 0 0

Kernville 74 43 75 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 74 46 75 / 0 0 0

Weldon 73 48 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-170000-

Tehachapi Area-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 65 48 65 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 67 41 66 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 72 38 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-170000-

Fort Tejon-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 48 66 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 67 36 67 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 65 48 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-170000-

Indian Wells Valley-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy,

cooler. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 74 43 72 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 75 39 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-170000-

Kern County Desert-

500 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy,

cooler. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 70 51 68 / 0 0 0

California City 73 39 71 / 0 0 0

Mojave 72 43 70 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 73 37 71 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 73 36 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

_____

