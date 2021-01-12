CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

_____

906 FPUS56 KHNX 121901

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-130000-

West Side Hills-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows 41 to 49. Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 41 66 / 0 0 0

Avenal 62 42 64 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 59 45 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-130000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to

43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

38 to 43. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 43. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 58 42 64 / 0 0 0

Mendota 60 39 64 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 38 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-130000-

Merced and Madera-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

38 to 44. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 42. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 38 63 / 0 0 0

Merced 59 39 63 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 37 63 / 0 0 0

Madera 60 38 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-130000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70. Lows

39 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

39 to 44. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 39 65 / 0 0 0

Five Points 61 39 65 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 38 63 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 61 41 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-130000-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

37 to 42. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 60 37 63 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 60 37 63 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 61 37 63 / 0 0 0

Hanford 61 37 63 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 61 37 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-130000-

Fresno-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

39 to 45. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 44. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 44 61 / 0 0 0

Clovis 61 42 62 / 0 0 0

Fresno 61 41 63 / 0 0 0

Sanger 61 39 63 / 0 0 0

Reedley 61 39 62 / 0 0 0

Selma 60 39 62 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 60 39 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-130000-

Tulare County-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to

42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 43. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 61 39 62 / 0 0 0

Visalia 61 38 63 / 0 0 0

Exeter 62 39 63 / 0 0 0

Tulare 61 38 62 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 62 38 63 / 0 0 0

Porterville 63 41 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-130000-

Southern Kings County-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

36 to 41. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 41. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 34 63 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 62 34 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-130000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 42. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 63 35 64 / 0 0 0

Wasco 63 37 64 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 64 37 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-130000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

Highs 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

39 to 45. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 63 37 64 / 0 0 0

McFarland 63 37 64 / 0 0 0

Shafter 64 38 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-130000-

Bakersfield-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

Highs 65 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to

47. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 46. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 62 49 61 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 64 42 64 / 0 0 0

Arvin 65 39 65 / 0 0 0

Lamont 64 39 64 / 0 0 0

Mettler 64 41 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-130000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 42 62 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 63 36 66 / 0 0 0

Auberry 58 45 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-130000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

51. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

41 to 47. Highs 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 66 42 66 / 0 0 0

Springville 61 42 61 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 63 46 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-130000-

Central Sierra-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 60 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 44 61 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 44 17 50 / 0 0 0

Wawona 58 37 64 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 40 29 47 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 58 37 62 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 44 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-130000-

North Kings River-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...49 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

46 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 61 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 59 at

5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 33 51 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 51 33 55 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 35 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-130000-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 60 37 66 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 51 37 55 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 49 29 55 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 55 37 60 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 59 26 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-130000-

Lake Isabella-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 38 54 / 0 0 0

Kernville 63 38 68 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 41 67 / 0 0 0

Weldon 61 42 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-130000-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

59 to 69. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 42 57 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 57 34 60 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 62 31 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-130000-

Fort Tejon-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

57 to 67. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 41 59 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 59 32 61 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 61 42 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-130000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 65 to 74.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 37 67 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 34 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-130000-

Kern County Desert-

1100 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

64 to 74. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 45 63 / 0 0 0

California City 59 33 66 / 0 0 0

Mojave 59 37 66 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 59 32 65 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 60 31 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather