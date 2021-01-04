CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-041200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 59 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

42. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 41 63 38 59 / 20 20 0 0

Avenal 42 63 42 58 / 20 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 47 58 41 55 / 20 70 20 0

CAZ180-041200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 42 to

47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost. Highs 53 to 59. Lows 32 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 45 58 39 55 / 20 60 0 0

Mendota 42 60 38 56 / 20 40 0 0

Firebaugh 42 59 37 56 / 20 50 0 0

CAZ181-041200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 42 to

48. Light winds in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 54 to

59. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

33 to 38. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 55 37 54 / 20 80 20 0

Merced 45 56 38 55 / 20 70 20 0

Chowchilla 43 56 37 54 / 20 60 30 0

Madera 43 57 38 55 / 20 60 30 0

CAZ182-041200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 61. Lows 33 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 41 63 40 58 / 20 20 20 0

Five Points 41 63 40 58 / 20 20 20 0

NAS Lemoore 39 63 40 58 / 20 20 20 0

Kettleman City 41 64 42 58 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ183-041200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Lows

34 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 31 to

36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 41 59 38 55 / 20 40 20 0

Caruthers 40 61 39 56 / 20 30 30 0

Lemoore 39 63 40 57 / 20 20 20 0

Hanford 39 61 40 57 / 20 20 20 0

Corcoran 39 63 40 57 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ184-041200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59. Lows

34 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 57 41 55 / 20 60 80 0

Clovis 44 58 41 56 / 20 50 70 0

Fresno 44 58 41 56 / 20 50 60 0

Sanger 41 60 39 56 / 20 40 60 0

Reedley 41 60 39 56 / 20 40 40 0

Selma 42 60 40 55 / 20 30 40 0

Kingsburg 41 60 40 55 / 20 30 40 0

CAZ185-041200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

32 to 38. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 41 60 39 56 / 20 30 40 0

Visalia 40 61 40 57 / 20 20 20 0

Exeter 40 61 40 57 / 20 20 20 0

Tulare 40 61 40 56 / 20 20 20 0

Lindsay 39 62 40 57 / 20 20 20 0

Porterville 41 63 42 58 / 20 0 20 0

CAZ186-041200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

33 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 31 to

36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 36 63 39 58 / 20 0 0 0

Allensworth 36 64 39 58 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ187-041200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 36 65 38 58 / 20 0 0 0

Wasco 37 64 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 38 66 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-041200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

37 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

43. Highs 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 38 63 40 58 / 20 0 0 0

McFarland 38 64 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 39 64 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-041200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 43. Highs 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 47 63 50 55 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 42 64 46 58 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 40 64 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 40 64 44 59 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 41 63 43 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-041200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 53 to 61. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 42 53 36 54 / 20 80 80 0

Oakhurst 36 57 29 58 / 20 80 60 0

Auberry 44 55 40 53 / 20 60 100 0

CAZ191-041200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

42. Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 41 62 38 59 / 20 30 30 0

Springville 41 58 40 55 / 20 0 20 0

Tule River Reservation 44 60 43 58 / 20 0 20 0

CAZ192-041200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO

MIDNIGHT PST MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers...a

20 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Breezy. Snow

level 7500 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon, Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

65 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow showers

in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

75 mph. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers in the evening, Southwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening. Near

the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 75 mph in the evening. Windy, colder. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to

36 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 41 47 33 53 / 30 90 90 0

Tuolumne Meadows 18 39 8 43 / 40 80 80 0

Wawona 34 50 27 55 / 20 90 80 0

Devils Postpile 28 34 19 40 / 20 70 80 0

Bass Lake 35 52 29 53 / 20 80 70 0

Hetch Hetchy 41 50 32 56 / 50 90 90 0

CAZ193-041200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers...a

20 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Snow level

7500 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Near

the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Showers and chance of snow showers in the evening. Near the

crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Over

higher elevations, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

75 mph in the evening. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...41 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to

36 at 5000 feet...17 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 39 23 42 / 20 80 100 0

Shaver Lake 31 45 25 46 / 20 70 100 0

Lake Wishon 31 43 26 47 / 20 60 80 0

CAZ194-041200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers...partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Lows 31 to

41 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Over higher

elevations, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 80 mph

in the evening. Windy. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

45 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 34 54 29 57 / 20 40 40 0

Grant Grove 34 46 30 46 / 20 40 50 0

Lodgepole 25 44 20 46 / 20 40 50 0

Camp Nelson 34 51 32 52 / 20 20 30 0

Johnsondale 22 55 20 56 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ195-041200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 51 to

56 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow showers in the evening. Lows 29 to 39. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to

35 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

50 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 35 46 34 47 / 0 0 20 0

Kernville 36 60 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 39 60 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 40 59 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-041200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 50 40 50 / 0 0 20 0

Tehachapi 31 53 34 53 / 0 0 20 0

Twin Oaks 29 58 31 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-041200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

49 to 59. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 46. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 39 51 37 51 / 0 0 20 0

Frazier Park 29 55 28 54 / 0 0 20 0

Grapevine 40 58 41 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-041200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 65. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 65. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

54 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

54 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 36 64 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 34 65 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-041200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 57 to 66. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the morning increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 44 60 44 58 / 0 0 0 0

California City 32 64 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 37 63 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 31 64 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 31 64 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

