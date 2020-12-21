CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 35 60 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 37 58 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 38 53 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-211200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 30 to 36.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 35 51 36 57 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 33 52 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 32 51 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-211200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 32 to 37.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 32 52 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 32 55 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 32 54 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 32 55 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-211200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 34 56 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 33 53 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 33 55 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 35 57 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-211200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 33 54 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 32 53 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 33 56 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 32 55 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 33 55 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-211200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 39 59 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 36 57 38 57 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 35 57 36 57 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 32 56 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 32 56 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 34 54 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 33 55 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-211200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 30 to 38.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 33 57 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 32 55 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 33 56 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 33 54 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 33 56 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 36 57 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-211200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

29 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 31 56 31 58 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 31 56 31 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-211200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. Lows

29 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 29 57 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 31 56 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 32 58 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-211200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 31 to 41.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 55 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 32 54 32 59 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 32 56 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 33 57 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-211200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65. Lows

34 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 44 63 45 58 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 37 59 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 36 64 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 35 61 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 35 64 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-211200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 38 63 38 54 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 31 68 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 45 63 43 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-211200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 53 to 61.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 39 68 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 40 63 38 54 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 46 67 43 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-211200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to

36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 60 37 52 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 15 49 11 41 / 0 0 0 20

Wawona 33 64 30 55 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 27 46 24 36 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 34 67 33 54 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 42 59 38 54 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ193-211200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 32 57 27 41 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 32 61 29 46 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 35 58 29 46 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-211200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

Highs 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 37 58 31 56 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 39 61 33 47 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 28 58 22 45 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 41 63 35 52 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 26 65 21 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-211200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 42 64 35 46 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 39 69 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 42 70 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 45 67 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-211200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 45 to 55.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 46 65 39 50 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 35 65 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 32 70 28 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-211200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 45 68 39 52 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 33 66 28 57 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 43 68 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-211200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 51 to 57.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

55 to 63. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 39 70 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 35 70 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-211200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 51 to 59.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 67 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

California City 31 70 32 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 38 68 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 28 68 31 67 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 29 70 32 67 / 0 0 0 0

