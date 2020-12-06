CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 5, 2020

_____

735 FPUS56 KHNX 060801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-070000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 65.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 37 63 / 0 0 0

Avenal 61 39 62 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 61 42 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-070000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 37 64 / 0 0 0

Mendota 61 34 63 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 33 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-070000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 31 63 / 0 0 0

Merced 61 34 63 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 32 62 / 0 0 0

Madera 60 32 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-070000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 65.

Lows 31 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 36 62 / 0 0 0

Five Points 61 34 63 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 34 62 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 37 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-070000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 63.

Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 60 32 62 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 61 32 62 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 61 34 62 / 0 0 0

Hanford 62 33 61 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 61 33 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-070000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 40 62 / 0 0 0

Clovis 61 37 62 / 0 0 0

Fresno 61 35 62 / 0 0 0

Sanger 61 33 62 / 0 0 0

Reedley 61 33 62 / 0 0 0

Selma 61 35 61 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 61 33 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-070000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 64.

Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 61 33 62 / 0 0 0

Visalia 61 33 61 / 0 0 0

Exeter 61 34 62 / 0 0 0

Tulare 61 33 61 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 34 62 / 0 0 0

Porterville 61 37 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-070000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 32 61 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 61 33 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-070000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 65.

Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 32 62 / 0 0 0

Wasco 62 33 62 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 35 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-070000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 61 34 61 / 0 0 0

McFarland 61 34 62 / 0 0 0

Shafter 62 35 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-070000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 65. Lows

33 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 61 45 59 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 62 39 62 / 0 0 0

Arvin 63 37 64 / 0 0 0

Lamont 63 37 63 / 0 0 0

Mettler 61 37 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-070000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 36 62 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 63 29 65 / 0 0 0

Auberry 57 42 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-070000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 34 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 37 66 / 0 0 0

Springville 59 38 60 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 62 42 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-070000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph,

Gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. Over higher elevations,

northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 80 mph. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63 at

5000 feet...46 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

40 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 60 38 58 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 48 10 41 / 0 0 0

Wawona 60 29 61 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 46 22 38 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 59 31 61 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 61 38 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-070000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds

around 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings near zero after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 56 at

5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...42 to

48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 48 27 46 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 51 27 53 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 53 29 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-070000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...

40 to 46 at 8000 feet. East winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 64 32 59 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 52 32 51 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 52 21 49 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 56 32 56 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 62 19 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-070000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 62 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 51 35 52 / 0 0 0

Kernville 65 35 66 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 65 37 66 / 0 0 0

Weldon 64 39 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-070000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 38 56 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 30 57 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 62 27 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-070000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 60. East winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. East winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 56 35 52 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 61 25 56 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 59 39 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-070000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 59 to 67. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 64 33 65 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 64 32 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-070000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 59 to 67. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 63. Lows

28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 61 43 60 / 0 0 0

California City 64 29 65 / 0 0 0

Mojave 63 33 63 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 63 23 64 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 64 25 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather