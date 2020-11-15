CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020

937 FPUS56 KHNX 150701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-151200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

44 to 53. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 41 66 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 44 64 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 45 66 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-151200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Colder.

Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds in the evening becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 40 66 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 38 66 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 37 65 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-151200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Colder.

Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds in the evening becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

36 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 32 65 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 37 66 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 36 64 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 36 64 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-151200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Colder.

Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds in the evening becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

41 to 50. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 40 65 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 39 66 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 39 65 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 42 65 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-151200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Colder.

Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

39 to 48. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

36 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 37 64 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 37 64 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 40 64 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 38 64 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 40 64 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-151200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

41 to 50. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 45 64 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 43 64 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 42 64 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 40 64 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 40 64 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 41 64 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 40 64 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-151200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

37 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Cooler. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 49.

Highs 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 40 64 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 39 63 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 40 63 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 41 63 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 40 63 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 42 64 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-151200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

40 to 49. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 40 63 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 40 64 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-151200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

40 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 37 64 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 39 64 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 40 65 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-151200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 40 64 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 40 64 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 41 65 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-151200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 63 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 45 64 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 42 66 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 42 65 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 42 64 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-151200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 64 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 32 66 34 74 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 46 61 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-151200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Cooler. Lows 47 to 55. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 42 68 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 42 61 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 45 65 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-151200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain.

Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 37 to 45 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs

46 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 47 to

54 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...20 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 40 63 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 15 50 18 57 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 31 65 35 72 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 28 50 32 57 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 34 63 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 40 65 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-151200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 68 at

5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs

56 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 53 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 30 53 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 31 57 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 33 58 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-151200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 42 70 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 37 57 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 26 58 31 63 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 36 63 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 23 69 26 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-151200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...51 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 39 58 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 37 70 40 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 38 71 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 42 70 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-151200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 43 59 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 32 63 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 28 66 31 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-151200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 60 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 30 66 32 70 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 45 63 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-151200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 42 71 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 39 71 40 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-151200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 49 67 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

California City 34 71 35 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 41 69 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 34 71 34 75 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 34 71 35 75 / 0 0 0 0

