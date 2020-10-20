CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020

_____

225 FPUS56 KHNX 200700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-202300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61.

Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 90 60 91 / 0 0 0

Avenal 89 62 89 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 89 63 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-202300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 56.

Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 89 57 89 / 0 0 0

Mendota 89 54 89 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 88 53 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-202300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 47 to

55. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 87 52 86 / 0 0 0

Merced 89 53 88 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 88 52 87 / 0 0 0

Madera 88 53 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-202300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 90 57 90 / 0 0 0

Five Points 90 54 89 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 89 55 89 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 90 60 90 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-202300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 48 to

54. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 88 52 87 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 88 53 87 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 88 56 88 / 0 0 0

Hanford 89 53 89 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 88 55 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-202300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 49 to

58. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 88 61 87 / 0 0 0

Clovis 88 59 88 / 0 0 0

Fresno 88 58 88 / 0 0 0

Sanger 88 56 88 / 0 0 0

Reedley 88 55 87 / 0 0 0

Selma 88 56 87 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 88 54 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-202300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 90. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 60. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 48 to 57.

Highs 72 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 88 55 87 / 0 0 0

Visalia 88 54 88 / 0 0 0

Exeter 88 55 87 / 0 0 0

Tulare 88 55 88 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 88 56 87 / 0 0 0

Porterville 88 59 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-202300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 75 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 88 54 88 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 88 55 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-202300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 89 54 89 / 0 0 0

Wasco 89 54 89 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 90 56 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-202300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 91. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 64. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 73 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 88 56 88 / 0 0 0

McFarland 88 56 88 / 0 0 0

Shafter 89 56 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-202300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 64. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 87 67 88 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 89 62 89 / 0 0 0

Arvin 90 60 89 / 0 0 0

Lamont 89 59 89 / 0 0 0

Mettler 88 60 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-202300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 84 57 83 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 88 49 86 / 0 0 0

Auberry 83 65 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-202300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 91 57 89 / 0 0 0

Springville 85 58 84 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 88 62 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-202300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke...haze and areas of smoke near the

crest. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke...haze and areas of smoke near

the crest. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke...haze and areas of smoke near

the crest. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...

59 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 80 57 79 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 71 26 70 / 0 0 0

Wawona 84 48 83 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 72 42 70 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 82 49 81 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 85 56 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-202300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 80 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 78 at

5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 47 to

57 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 68 to 74 at

5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 45 to

55 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 65 to 71 at

5000 feet...57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 52 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 60 to 66 at

5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 68 45 67 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 76 42 74 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 75 48 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-202300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 46 to

56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs

65 to 75 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 87 56 85 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 74 50 72 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 73 39 71 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 80 50 77 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 86 36 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-202300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze...areas of smoke near the

crest. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and haze...areas of smoke near

the crest. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze...areas of smoke near

the crest. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 80 at

5000 feet...62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

61 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

63 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 78 54 75 / 0 0 0

Kernville 91 52 88 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 92 53 90 / 0 0 0

Weldon 90 56 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-202300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 80 58 78 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 83 45 81 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 86 42 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-202300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 78 54 76 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 84 43 82 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 86 63 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-202300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 95. North

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 88.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 91 58 91 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 92 53 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-202300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 94. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 93. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 87 64 86 / 0 0 0

California City 91 48 90 / 0 0 0

Mojave 89 56 89 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 91 48 90 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 91 48 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

_____

