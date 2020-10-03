CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

93 to 99. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 97. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 62 to

68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 88 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to

68. Highs 87 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 97 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 70 96 69 94 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 69 95 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows 56 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to

61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 97 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 95 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 95 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows 56 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 93. Lows

53 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 94 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 60 95 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 94 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 94 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 67.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows 59 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to

64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

Lows 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 97 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 61 96 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 95 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 67 97 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 62.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 55 to

60. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 93. Lows

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 58 93 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 58 94 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 61 94 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 59 96 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 61 94 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds in the evening

becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 57 to 65.

Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94. Lows

56 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 94 66 93 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 65 94 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 64 94 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 61 94 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 61 94 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 60 94 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 94 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

Light winds in the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 66. North winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 56 to

64. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 93. Lows

55 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

53 to 60. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 60 94 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 60 94 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 62 93 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 62 94 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 62 93 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 67 94 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 65.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to

63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to

62. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 79 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 94 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 61 95 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 59 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 65. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to

62. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 96 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 60 96 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 97 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 62 to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 69. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to

69. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 63. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 62 95 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 62 95 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 62 96 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 63 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 62 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to

68. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

56 to 64. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 95 72 94 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 70 95 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 69 97 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 67 97 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 68 94 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 68 90 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 56 93 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 75 89 70 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 60 to

70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 64. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 96 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 65 90 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 70 94 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to

67 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze through the day. Near

the crest, haze and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 79 to

87 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 75 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 63 88 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 32 74 31 72 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 54 89 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 46 75 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 57 87 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 61 90 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to

68 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 85 at

5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82 at

5000 feet...67 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 81 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 72 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 56 78 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 56 79 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to

67 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 77 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 57 90 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 61 77 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 45 76 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 57 84 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 39 90 42 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Near the crest, haze in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91 at

5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to

62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to

74 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 86 at

5000 feet...65 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 64 82 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 57 95 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 97 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 61 95 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 56 to

66.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 65 84 63 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 53 88 50 88 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 44 92 48 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 62 81 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 48 88 48 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 93 69 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

92 to 100. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 88 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

Highs 82 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 65 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 62 100 60 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 91 to 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 56 to

66. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 71 94 69 93 / 0 0 0 0

California City 52 98 54 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 59 96 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 51 98 55 97 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 54 98 56 97 / 0 0 0 0

