CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020

698 FPUS56 KHNX 080601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-081100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

65 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 92 to

99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 67 99 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 68 98 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 65 94 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-081100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 58 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs

92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 97 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 62 97 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 97 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-081100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 96 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 62 97 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 97 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 97 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-081100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 98 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 64 99 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 63 97 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 68 99 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-081100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 60 96 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 61 97 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 64 97 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 62 97 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 63 97 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-081100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 67 98 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 68 98 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 67 98 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 63 98 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 63 97 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 65 98 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 62 98 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-081100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 63 98 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 62 97 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 63 98 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 64 97 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 62 98 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 65 97 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-081100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 63 97 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 99 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-081100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 99 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 62 98 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 64 99 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-081100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 64 98 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 63 98 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 63 99 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-081100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows

66 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 72 96 74 98 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 70 98 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 66 100 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 66 99 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 67 96 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-081100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 64 92 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 55 95 59 98 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 68 92 72 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-081100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 66 99 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 64 92 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 68 95 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-081100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 86 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 87 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 36 76 38 77 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 53 88 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 49 77 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 56 89 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 61 91 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-081100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 88 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 85 at 5000 feet...

66 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 48 71 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 48 79 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 52 77 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-081100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near the crest, haze in the evening. Lows 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 57 91 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 53 76 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 46 74 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 54 81 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 44 89 47 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-081100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...51 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 56 80 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 62 96 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 66 96 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 65 95 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-081100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 60 83 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 57 87 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 50 91 52 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-081100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 58 79 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 48 86 49 88 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 68 93 70 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-081100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

65 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 69 100 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 64 102 67 105 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-081100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 68 94 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

California City 60 97 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 67 95 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 62 97 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 61 96 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

