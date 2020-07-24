CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020

_____

127 FPUS56 KHNX 240700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-242300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 98 65 99 / 0 0 0

Avenal 97 67 98 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 86 60 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-242300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

96 to 101.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 91 59 95 / 0 0 0

Mendota 95 59 97 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 94 58 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-242300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 93 57 95 / 0 0 0

Merced 94 60 96 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 94 58 96 / 0 0 0

Madera 94 60 96 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-242300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs

98 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 97 62 98 / 0 0 0

Five Points 97 62 98 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 97 63 97 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 99 67 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-242300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 94 59 96 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 96 60 96 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 96 64 97 / 0 0 0

Hanford 96 63 97 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 97 65 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-242300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 72. Highs

98 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 96 65 98 / 0 0 0

Clovis 97 67 98 / 0 0 0

Fresno 96 67 98 / 0 0 0

Sanger 96 64 98 / 0 0 0

Reedley 96 64 98 / 0 0 0

Selma 96 65 98 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 96 63 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-242300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs

98 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 96 63 97 / 0 0 0

Visalia 96 63 97 / 0 0 0

Exeter 97 63 99 / 0 0 0

Tulare 97 65 98 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 97 63 99 / 0 0 0

Porterville 97 66 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-242300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

99 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 96 65 98 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 99 66 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-242300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

99 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 99 63 100 / 0 0 0

Wasco 98 63 99 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 99 65 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-242300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

99 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 98 65 99 / 0 0 0

McFarland 99 64 99 / 0 0 0

Shafter 98 64 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-242300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs

98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Highs

100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 95 71 96 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 97 70 99 / 0 0 0

Arvin 99 66 100 / 0 0 0

Lamont 99 66 100 / 0 0 0

Mettler 96 67 97 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-242300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 91 64 92 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 93 56 94 / 0 0 0

Auberry 91 68 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-242300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 97 66 99 / 0 0 0

Springville 91 64 94 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 94 69 96 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-242300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 at

5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows 54 to

64 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 84 63 86 / 20 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 72 37 74 / 30 0 20

Wawona 85 55 88 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 73 50 75 / 30 0 20

Bass Lake 86 58 88 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 88 61 90 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-242300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 88 at

5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 68 49 70 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 77 50 79 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 75 53 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-242300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 88 57 91 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 74 55 76 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 72 48 74 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 78 55 81 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 86 46 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-242300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

87 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

88 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 83 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 77 57 80 / 0 0 0

Kernville 94 63 97 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 94 67 96 / 0 0 0

Weldon 92 66 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-242300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 81 60 84 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 85 58 88 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 89 51 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-242300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 76 57 78 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 83 47 86 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 92 68 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-242300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs 98 to

108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

Highs 99 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 99 71 101 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 100 68 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-242300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 93 70 96 / 0 0 0

California City 96 63 99 / 0 0 0

Mojave 95 68 96 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 96 63 99 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 96 63 97 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather