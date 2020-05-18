CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

708 FPUS56 KHNX 180601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-181100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 69 to 75. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 60. Highs

78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 56 75 49 72 / 40 40 0 0

Avenal 58 73 50 70 / 30 40 20 0

San Luis Reservoir 57 69 52 68 / 50 60 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-181100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 69 to 74. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 72 50 71 / 50 60 20 0

Mendota 56 71 48 70 / 50 70 20 0

Firebaugh 56 70 48 70 / 50 80 20 0

=

$$

CAZ181-181100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 55 to 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 68 to 73.

North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 48 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 71 48 70 / 70 80 20 0

Merced 56 70 48 70 / 70 80 30 0

Chowchilla 56 69 48 70 / 70 90 40 20

Madera 57 70 48 70 / 70 90 40 20

=

$$

CAZ182-181100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 56 to 61.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 71 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 52.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 75 49 72 / 40 50 20 0

Five Points 59 73 48 72 / 40 60 20 0

NAS Lemoore 60 75 50 72 / 50 60 30 20

Kettleman City 61 76 52 72 / 30 40 30 0

=

$$

CAZ183-181100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 76. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Lows 47 to

52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Highs

80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 58 70 48 70 / 60 80 40 20

Caruthers 60 72 49 71 / 60 70 40 20

Lemoore 61 74 50 72 / 50 60 40 20

Hanford 61 75 50 72 / 50 60 40 20

Corcoran 61 76 51 72 / 50 50 40 30

=

$$

CAZ184-181100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 58 to 63.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 69 to 74.

South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 59 70 48 68 / 80 90 50 20

Clovis 61 71 51 70 / 70 80 50 20

Fresno 61 72 51 71 / 70 80 50 20

Sanger 61 72 50 70 / 70 80 50 20

Reedley 61 73 51 70 / 70 70 50 30

Selma 62 73 51 71 / 60 70 50 20

Kingsburg 61 73 50 71 / 60 70 40 20

=

$$

CAZ185-181100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 58 to

63. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 77. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 88. Lows 49 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 61 73 50 70 / 70 70 50 30

Visalia 61 74 50 70 / 60 60 40 30

Exeter 60 74 50 70 / 60 70 50 40

Tulare 61 75 52 71 / 60 60 50 30

Lindsay 60 74 50 70 / 60 70 50 40

Porterville 61 74 51 70 / 60 60 50 40

=

$$

CAZ186-181100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 58 to 63.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. Highs 70 to 75. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 60 76 50 72 / 50 50 40 30

Allensworth 61 76 51 72 / 50 60 40 30

=

$$

CAZ187-181100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 58 to 63.

West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 73 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

81 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 75 49 72 / 40 40 30 20

Wasco 60 75 51 71 / 50 60 40 30

Buttonwillow 61 76 51 72 / 40 50 30 30

=

$$

CAZ188-181100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Not as warm.

Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 40 percent. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Highs

79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 61 76 51 72 / 50 60 40 40

McFarland 60 76 51 71 / 50 60 40 30

Shafter 61 75 51 71 / 50 60 30 30

=

$$

CAZ189-181100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

79 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 62 72 53 68 / 40 50 20 20

Bakersfield 63 75 53 70 / 50 60 30 20

Arvin 60 74 51 70 / 50 60 30 20

Lamont 61 75 51 70 / 50 50 30 20

Mettler 59 72 50 69 / 40 50 20 20

=

$$

CAZ190-181100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 57 to

67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 50 60 43 60 / 90 100 60 40

Oakhurst 47 63 40 62 / 90 100 70 40

Auberry 54 62 45 60 / 90 100 70 40

=

$$

CAZ191-181100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Lows

43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

47 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 56 73 48 66 / 70 70 60 40

Springville 56 68 47 62 / 60 70 50 40

Tule River Reservation 58 68 49 62 / 60 70 50 40

=

$$

CAZ192-181100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE

7000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Near the crest, showers

likely and chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers with showers likely after midnight. Windy, colder. Snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows

40 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...southwest 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers...snow showers

near the crest. Windy. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 47 to

55 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, Snow showers likely. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 45 mph

in the evening. Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight, Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 34 to

39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers, showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 20 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 44 to

52 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 53 37 50 / 90 100 80 60

Tuolumne Meadows 29 45 18 41 / 80 90 70 60

Wawona 42 57 34 54 / 100 100 80 60

Devils Postpile 36 42 26 36 / 80 90 80 70

Bass Lake 47 58 40 54 / 90 100 70 50

Hetch Hetchy 46 56 39 54 / 100 100 80 60

=

$$

CAZ193-181100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE

7000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Near the crest,

chance of snow showers, Showers likely after midnight. Showers

after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

70 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers, Showers.

Near the crest, snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Near the crest, chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 60 mph in the evening decreasing to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs

44 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet.

Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 69 at

5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 40 30 35 / 90 100 80 60

Shaver Lake 40 52 32 47 / 90 100 80 50

Lake Wishon 39 50 30 45 / 80 90 70 60

=

$$

CAZ194-181100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE

7000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers, West winds around 25 mph

in the evening. Near the crest, slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight, Slight chance of

snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph. Windy. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely

in the morning, then chance of showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, slight

chance of thunderstorms, Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 49 to

59 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Chance of snow showers, Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph over higher

elevations.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 34 to

42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 45 63 35 55 / 60 70 60 70

Grant Grove 42 50 33 44 / 80 80 70 50

Lodgepole 39 51 30 44 / 70 80 70 60

Camp Nelson 45 55 35 49 / 60 70 60 50

Johnsondale 41 60 32 54 / 50 60 50 50

=

$$

CAZ195-181100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE

7000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, partly cloudy in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers after midnight. A 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

39 to 44 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, chance of showers in the

morning, Chance of snow showers. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers...

a 50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest...partly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Snow

level 7000 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

Northwest winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 60 to 66 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...

35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 44 50 36 44 / 50 60 40 40

Kernville 53 68 44 61 / 50 50 40 40

Lake Isabella 56 67 47 61 / 50 50 40 30

Weldon 55 64 47 58 / 40 50 30 30

=

$$

CAZ196-181100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Windy, colder. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Snow level above 6000 feet. Highs 49 to

59. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 50 56 40 52 / 50 60 30 20

Tehachapi 48 60 40 54 / 40 50 30 30

Twin Oaks 47 64 39 57 / 40 50 30 30

=

$$

CAZ197-181100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 38 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level above 6000 feet. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 56 37 49 / 50 60 20 20

Frazier Park 43 63 34 56 / 50 60 20 20

Grapevine 54 66 45 62 / 50 60 20 20

=

$$

CAZ198-181100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Windy. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

50 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 64 79 50 70 / 20 30 0 0

Ridgecrest 63 79 49 72 / 0 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-181100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Windy. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

47 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 63 70 50 63 / 0 30 0 0

California City 59 73 46 66 / 20 30 0 0

Mojave 61 71 49 63 / 30 40 20 0

Edwards AFB 59 72 46 67 / 20 30 0 0

Rosamond 59 71 46 66 / 30 40 20 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

