CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

907 FPUS56 KHNX 300601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-301100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 58 to

64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 61 90 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 61 88 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 57 85 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-301100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 54 to

59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 85. Lows

51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 87 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 56 87 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 56 87 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-301100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 55 to

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 85 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 56 86 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 56 86 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 57 87 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-301100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 89 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 58 89 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 89 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 90 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-301100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 58 87 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 88 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 60 89 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 61 89 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 61 90 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-301100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 59 87 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 61 89 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 61 89 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 61 89 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 62 89 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 62 89 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 61 89 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-301100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 89 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 62 89 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 62 89 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 63 90 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 88 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 64 88 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-301100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

around 82.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 62 90 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 63 90 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-301100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the

morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 61 90 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 63 88 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 64 89 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-301100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 63 89 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 63 88 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 64 88 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-301100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 66 85 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 66 87 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 65 87 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 66 87 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 65 85 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-301100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 53 to

63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

69 to 79.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 79 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 54 83 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 60 80 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-301100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 87 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 61 81 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 63 82 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-301100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to

63 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 73 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 33 62 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 51 77 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 40 59 37 55 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 54 77 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 54 77 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-301100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 47 to 53 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 48 58 43 53 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 48 70 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 47 69 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-301100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...58 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 47 to 53 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 52 79 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 51 65 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 46 68 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 53 71 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 49 76 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-301100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 79 at 5000 feet...

61 to 68 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 46 to 51 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 74 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...

39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47 at

5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...

56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77 at

5000 feet...60 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...62 to

68 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 64 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 61 82 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 80 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 64 79 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-301100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 68 to 78. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 53 68 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 56 72 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 55 77 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-301100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

62 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 65 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 49 72 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 58 79 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-301100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 84 to 94. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows 57 to 62.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 93 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 66 95 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-301100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph below the passes.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 79 to 89. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Cooler. Lows 54 to

60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...

northwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph below the

passes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 58. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to

55. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 67 86 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

California City 64 87 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 65 82 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 63 87 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 62 86 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

