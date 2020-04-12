CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ179-122300-
West Side Hills-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 77 to
82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. Lows
48 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
69 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 75 51 77 / 0 0 0
Avenal 74 51 75 / 0 0 0
San Luis Reservoir 72 51 73 / 0 0 0
CAZ180-122300-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83.
Lows 49 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
70 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 74 50 76 / 0 0 0
Mendota 74 50 76 / 0 0 0
Firebaugh 74 49 76 / 0 0 0
CAZ181-122300-
Merced and Madera-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the
morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81.
Lows 49 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 69 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs
70 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 73 49 75 / 0 0 0
Merced 73 49 74 / 0 0 0
Chowchilla 73 49 74 / 0 0 0
Madera 74 49 75 / 0 0 0
CAZ182-122300-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning
becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84.
Lows 49 to 54.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78. Lows
47 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
71 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 75 51 77 / 0 0 0
Five Points 75 51 77 / 0 0 0
NAS Lemoore 75 52 76 / 0 0 0
Kettleman City 76 53 77 / 0 0 0
CAZ183-122300-
Foggy Bottom-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the
morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83.
Lows 49 to 54.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs 70 to 78. Lows 48 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
71 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 74 50 75 / 0 0 0
Caruthers 75 52 75 / 0 0 0
Lemoore 75 52 75 / 0 0 0
Hanford 75 53 75 / 0 0 0
Corcoran 75 52 75 / 0 0 0
CAZ184-122300-
Fresno-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81.
Lows 51 to 56.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 49 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 68 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
70 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 72 51 73 / 0 0 0
Clovis 75 53 74 / 0 0 0
Fresno 75 53 75 / 0 0 0
Sanger 75 53 74 / 0 0 0
Reedley 74 53 74 / 0 0 0
Selma 75 53 74 / 0 0 0
Kingsburg 75 53 74 / 0 0 0
CAZ185-122300-
Tulare County-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 76 to
81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 49 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 69 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
70 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 74 53 73 / 0 0 0
Visalia 75 53 74 / 0 0 0
Exeter 75 52 73 / 0 0 0
Tulare 75 54 74 / 0 0 0
Lindsay 75 52 73 / 0 0 0
Porterville 75 54 73 / 0 20 0
CAZ186-122300-
Southern Kings County-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 78 to
83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.
Highs 74 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 71 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs
71 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 75 52 75 / 0 0 0
Allensworth 76 52 75 / 0 0 0
CAZ187-122300-
Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to
77. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and
variable in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs around
80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.
Highs 74 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs
70 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs
71 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 75 50 75 / 0 0 0
Wasco 75 53 74 / 0 0 0
Buttonwillow 76 53 74 / 0 0 0
CAZ188-122300-
Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 76 to
81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.
Highs 74 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 69 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs
70 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 76 53 74 / 0 0 0
McFarland 75 53 74 / 0 0 0
Shafter 75 54 74 / 0 0 0
CAZ189-122300-
Bakersfield-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to
75. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 76 to
81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.
Highs 73 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 69 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
70 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 74 54 72 / 0 0 0
Bakersfield 76 55 74 / 0 0 0
Arvin 76 53 72 / 0 0 0
Lamont 76 54 73 / 0 0 0
Mettler 75 53 72 / 0 0 0
CAZ190-122300-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
61 to 71.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76.
Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Highs 60 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 58 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
59 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 64 45 65 / 20 0 0
Oakhurst 67 42 68 / 30 0 0
Auberry 64 48 64 / 30 0 0
CAZ191-122300-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 46 to 54.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 60 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 45 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Highs
60 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 72 51 70 / 20 20 20
Springville 68 50 66 / 0 20 20
Tule River Reservation 69 51 66 / 0 20 20
CAZ192-122300-
Central Sierra-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of
snow. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level
above 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Near
the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Snow level
7500 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in
the afternoon. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at
8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 37 at
5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41 at
5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...
44 to 52 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...
27 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to
47 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...
25 to 31 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to
46 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 56 39 57 / 40 20 0
Tuolumne Meadows 47 20 46 / 40 20 0
Wawona 59 37 59 / 40 0 0
Devils Postpile 42 26 41 / 40 20 20
Bass Lake 61 41 61 / 30 0 0
Hetch Hetchy 59 40 60 / 30 0 0
CAZ193-122300-
North Kings River-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of
snow. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level
above 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the evening.
Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of snow in the evening. Snow
level 7500 feet. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at
8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, thunderstorms and
snow showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
7500 feet. Highs 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 39 at
5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43 at
5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...
44 to 53 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...
26 to 32 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to
49 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...
25 to 31 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to
48 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 41 33 41 / 40 20 20
Shaver Lake 54 36 54 / 30 20 20
Lake Wishon 51 32 50 / 40 30 20
CAZ194-122300-
Sequoia Kings-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of
snow. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to
59 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in
the evening. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of snow in the
evening. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...
38 to 48 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to
30 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to
45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 64 at
5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs
52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of rain and snow. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at
8000 feet. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to
50 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 62 37 60 / 30 30 20
Grant Grove 50 36 49 / 30 20 20
Lodgepole 54 31 51 / 30 30 30
Camp Nelson 57 38 54 / 20 30 30
Johnsondale 62 34 59 / 0 20 20
CAZ195-122300-
Lake Isabella-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in
the evening. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows
37 to 42 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
55 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...28 to
33 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to
43 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 68 at
5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
and snow. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.
Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to
49 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 53 40 50 / 0 20 20
Kernville 69 46 67 / 0 20 0
Lake Isabella 69 49 66 / 0 0 0
Weldon 67 48 63 / 0 0 0
CAZ196-122300-
Tehachapi Area-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 61 to
71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
Highs 58 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 55 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 59 44 56 / 0 0 0
Tehachapi 62 44 59 / 0 0 0
Twin Oaks 66 44 63 / 0 0 0
CAZ197-122300-
Fort Tejon-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to
65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 61 to
71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
Highs 58 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
53 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 57 42 54 / 0 0 0
Frazier Park 62 38 59 / 0 0 0
Grapevine 67 46 65 / 0 0 0
CAZ198-122300-
Indian Wells Valley-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 71. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows
48 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 64 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs
64 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 75 49 70 / 0 20 0
Ridgecrest 75 48 72 / 0 20 0
CAZ199-122300-
Kern County Desert-
1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 68 to
78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.
Highs 64 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 62 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs
61 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 68 50 65 / 0 0 0
California City 72 47 69 / 0 0 0
Mojave 70 49 67 / 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 70 46 69 / 0 0 0
Rosamond 69 46 69 / 0 0 0
weather.gov/hanford
