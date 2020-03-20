CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020

_____

184 FPUS56 KHNX 200601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-201100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 39 63 45 67 / 20 20 20 0

Avenal 41 62 45 67 / 20 20 20 0

San Luis Reservoir 42 62 45 66 / 20 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-201100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 40 65 43 68 / 0 20 0 0

Mendota 38 65 42 68 / 0 20 0 0

Firebaugh 38 65 41 68 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-201100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 65 41 68 / 0 20 0 0

Merced 38 64 41 68 / 0 20 0 0

Chowchilla 38 64 40 68 / 0 20 0 0

Madera 38 65 41 69 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-201100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows 37 to 42. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 39 64 44 68 / 20 20 0 0

Five Points 38 65 43 69 / 0 20 0 0

NAS Lemoore 39 65 43 69 / 0 20 0 0

Kettleman City 41 65 45 69 / 20 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-201100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 38 65 42 69 / 0 20 0 0

Caruthers 39 65 43 69 / 0 20 0 0

Lemoore 39 65 43 69 / 0 20 0 0

Hanford 40 65 43 69 / 0 20 0 0

Corcoran 39 65 43 69 / 20 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-201100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 38 63 43 67 / 0 20 0 0

Clovis 39 65 44 69 / 0 20 0 0

Fresno 40 65 44 69 / 0 20 0 0

Sanger 38 65 43 69 / 0 20 0 0

Reedley 38 65 43 68 / 0 20 0 0

Selma 39 65 44 69 / 0 20 0 0

Kingsburg 39 65 43 69 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-201100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 57 to 65. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 38 65 43 68 / 0 20 0 0

Visalia 39 65 43 68 / 0 20 0 0

Exeter 38 65 43 68 / 20 20 0 0

Tulare 40 65 44 69 / 20 20 0 0

Lindsay 38 65 43 68 / 20 20 0 0

Porterville 40 65 45 68 / 20 20 20 0

=

$$

CAZ186-201100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 40 65 43 69 / 20 20 20 0

Allensworth 41 66 43 69 / 20 20 20 0

=

$$

CAZ187-201100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming east up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 38 64 42 68 / 20 20 20 0

Wasco 41 65 43 69 / 20 20 20 0

Buttonwillow 41 65 44 69 / 20 20 30 0

=

$$

CAZ188-201100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 39 to 44. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 41 66 43 69 / 20 20 20 0

McFarland 41 66 44 69 / 20 20 20 0

Shafter 41 65 44 69 / 20 20 20 0

=

$$

CAZ189-201100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 43 61 47 65 / 20 20 40 20

Bakersfield 43 65 46 69 / 30 20 20 0

Arvin 40 65 44 68 / 30 20 30 0

Lamont 41 65 45 69 / 30 20 20 0

Mettler 41 63 44 67 / 30 20 20 0

=

$$

CAZ190-201100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 53 to

63. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 32 55 36 59 / 20 20 0 0

Oakhurst 26 57 30 61 / 20 20 0 0

Auberry 34 55 40 59 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-201100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 35 62 41 66 / 20 20 20 0

Springville 36 58 41 61 / 20 20 20 0

Tule River Reservation 36 58 43 61 / 20 20 20 0

=

$$

CAZ192-201100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Near the crest, chance of snow showers in the

evening. Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 21 to 27 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers, Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...

17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs

38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Snow showers likely. Colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs

35 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 23 to

29 at 5000 feet...12 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 25 46 30 51 / 30 20 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 4 37 9 40 / 30 20 20 0

Wawona 22 48 26 53 / 20 20 0 0

Devils Postpile 11 33 17 36 / 30 20 20 0

Bass Lake 25 50 30 55 / 20 20 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 27 50 30 55 / 30 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-201100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Near the crest,

chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers, Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Near the crest, slight chance of snow showers. Lows

29 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 44 to

50 at 5000 feet...33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers with possible showers and

thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 34 to

41 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at

8000 feet. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to

19 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 18 32 24 37 / 20 20 0 0

Shaver Lake 20 42 25 47 / 0 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 18 41 24 46 / 30 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-201100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Near the crest,

chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 19 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, chance of snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon,

A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to

48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Slight chance of showers. Chance of snow showers

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 29 to

36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers, showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 44 to 52 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to

22 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 20 51 26 54 / 30 30 30 0

Grant Grove 21 40 29 45 / 20 20 20 0

Lodgepole 15 42 22 46 / 30 30 20 0

Camp Nelson 23 46 30 50 / 20 20 30 0

Johnsondale 17 50 24 54 / 20 20 30 0

=

$$

CAZ195-201100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 20 to 28 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

Chance of snow showers. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

24 to 30 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to

38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 27 43 33 48 / 20 20 30 0

Kernville 31 57 37 61 / 20 20 30 0

Lake Isabella 34 56 40 61 / 20 20 30 0

Weldon 34 53 40 57 / 20 20 30 0

=

$$

CAZ196-201100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Snow

level 5500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 32 48 37 52 / 30 20 30 0

Tehachapi 30 49 35 54 / 30 20 30 0

Twin Oaks 29 54 35 57 / 30 20 30 0

=

$$

CAZ197-201100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 44 to

54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level above

6000 feet. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 30 43 35 48 / 30 20 50 20

Frazier Park 25 47 30 52 / 30 30 50 20

Grapevine 35 55 39 59 / 30 20 30 20

=

$$

CAZ198-201100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

37 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 53 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 34 58 40 62 / 0 0 20 0

Ridgecrest 33 60 40 64 / 0 0 20 0

=

$$

CAZ199-201100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 39 54 45 59 / 20 0 20 0

California City 33 57 40 62 / 20 0 20 0

Mojave 36 54 42 60 / 20 0 30 0

Edwards AFB 33 57 40 62 / 20 0 30 0

Rosamond 33 57 39 62 / 20 0 30 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather