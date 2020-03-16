CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows 42 to 48. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs

49 to 55, North winds 10 to 20 mph, Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 45 53 36 57 / 90 100 50 50

Avenal 46 53 37 57 / 90 100 50 40

San Luis Reservoir 43 51 39 56 / 90 90 50 30

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 63 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 42 52 37 58 / 90 90 50 40

Mendota 42 52 36 58 / 90 100 60 40

Firebaugh 42 52 36 58 / 90 100 60 40

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 46. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 35 to 40. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 55 to 60. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 42 52 37 58 / 90 90 60 40

Merced 43 51 37 58 / 90 100 60 30

Chowchilla 43 51 36 57 / 90 100 70 30

Madera 44 51 37 58 / 90 100 70 30

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows 42 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder. Lows

34 to 39. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 36 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 63 to 68. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 64 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 45 53 36 58 / 90 100 60 40

Five Points 44 53 35 59 / 90 100 60 40

NAS Lemoore 46 53 36 59 / 90 100 60 40

Kettleman City 47 54 37 59 / 80 100 60 40

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder. Lows 34 to 39.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 64 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 45 52 36 59 / 90 100 70 40

Caruthers 46 52 36 58 / 90 100 70 40

Lemoore 47 53 36 59 / 90 100 70 40

Hanford 48 53 36 59 / 80 100 70 30

Corcoran 47 53 36 59 / 70 100 70 30

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Light

winds in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

39 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 45 51 37 57 / 100 100 80 20

Clovis 46 53 38 59 / 90 100 80 20

Fresno 46 53 38 59 / 90 100 80 20

Sanger 46 53 36 59 / 90 100 80 20

Reedley 47 53 37 58 / 90 100 80 20

Selma 47 53 38 59 / 90 100 70 30

Kingsburg 48 53 37 59 / 90 100 70 30

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 52 to 58. East winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Colder. Lows 34 to 39.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 65 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 47 53 36 58 / 90 100 80 20

Visalia 48 53 36 58 / 80 100 70 30

Exeter 46 54 36 58 / 70 90 80 20

Tulare 48 53 36 59 / 70 100 70 30

Lindsay 46 55 36 58 / 60 90 80 20

Porterville 47 57 36 58 / 50 90 80 20

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 57. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder. Lows 32 to 37.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 44. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 65 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 46 54 34 59 / 70 90 70 30

Allensworth 48 55 35 60 / 60 90 70 30

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 45. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 63 to 68. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 44 55 33 58 / 70 100 60 40

Wasco 48 57 35 59 / 50 90 70 40

Buttonwillow 47 58 35 59 / 50 90 60 40

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

39 to 46. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 65 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 48 58 36 60 / 50 90 70 30

McFarland 48 59 36 60 / 50 90 70 30

Shafter 48 59 36 59 / 40 90 70 40

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 63. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder. Lows 34 to 39.

East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 46. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 64 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 48 56 37 55 / 60 90 60 40

Bakersfield 50 61 39 59 / 30 90 70 40

Arvin 45 62 36 58 / 20 90 80 30

Lamont 46 62 36 59 / 20 90 70 40

Mettler 45 60 36 56 / 30 90 70 40

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

and chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up

to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 32 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 37 43 33 49 / 100 100 80 30

Oakhurst 32 48 26 51 / 100 100 90 30

Auberry 41 46 33 50 / 100 100 90 30

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 43 56 34 56 / 60 90 90 20

Springville 42 53 33 51 / 50 90 80 20

Tule River Reservation 44 54 33 52 / 40 90 80 20

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Snow, rain, windy. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at

8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Snow, breezy. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Highs

33 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the morning. South winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 43 inches. Lows 20 to 26 at 5000 feet...10 to

16 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 34 to

42 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 19 to 25 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to 34 at

8000 feet. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 35 42 25 40 / 100 100 90 50

Tuolumne Meadows 17 35 5 30 / 90 100 90 50

Wawona 30 43 20 43 / 100 100 90 40

Devils Postpile 24 30 12 26 / 80 100 90 50

Bass Lake 32 42 25 45 / 100 100 90 30

Hetch Hetchy 34 44 27 43 / 100 100 90 50

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Snow...snow likely near the crest...Rain. Snow

accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 31 to

36 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 60 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings near zero.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain...snow near the crest. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Highs 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings near zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 35 inches. Lows 22 to 27 at 5000 feet...8 to

16 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

34 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 8 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 21 to 27 at 5000 feet...7 to 15 at 8000 feet. Wind

chill readings around 6 below.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Highs 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

and rain. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 44 to 51 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet. Highs 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 25 28 18 27 / 90 100 90 40

Shaver Lake 28 36 20 37 / 100 100 90 40

Lake Wishon 25 38 15 36 / 80 100 90 40

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain...a

50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Breezy. Lows 30 to

37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches.

Highs 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. South winds

around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph over

higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 15 inches. Lows 20 to 26 at 5000 feet...9 to

17 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to

30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the morning. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 19 to 27 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...

12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 44 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 29 50 18 44 / 60 90 90 30

Grant Grove 30 36 20 35 / 80 100 90 30

Lodgepole 23 40 15 37 / 60 90 90 30

Camp Nelson 31 45 21 40 / 40 90 90 30

Johnsondale 25 48 15 44 / 30 80 90 20

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the evening.

Chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...

24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain in

the afternoon, South winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 44 to

49 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows

18 to 25 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to

45 at 5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 18 to 26 at 5000 feet...

14 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

23 to 31 at 5000 feet...19 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...25 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 49 to

54 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

50 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 32 41 23 38 / 20 80 80 30

Kernville 37 54 29 50 / 20 80 80 20

Lake Isabella 40 54 31 50 / 20 80 80 20

Weldon 40 51 32 47 / 0 70 90 20

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. South winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow

and rain after midnight. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. West winds around 25 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 35 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 37 45 28 42 / 20 80 80 40

Tehachapi 33 46 27 44 / 20 80 80 40

Twin Oaks 32 51 26 48 / 0 80 80 40

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Breezy. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 34 to 44. South winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance

of snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 25 to

35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 56. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 35 40 26 38 / 50 90 70 50

Frazier Park 29 43 21 42 / 50 90 70 50

Grapevine 40 51 31 48 / 40 90 70 40

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 52 to 62.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level above 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 36. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 52 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs 55 to 64. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 37 59 33 55 / 0 60 80 20

Ridgecrest 37 61 33 57 / 0 50 80 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

above 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 36. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows 30 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 55 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 42 55 38 50 / 0 40 80 20

California City 37 57 32 53 / 0 50 80 30

Mojave 40 54 34 51 / 0 60 80 30

Edwards AFB 36 59 32 54 / 0 50 90 30

Rosamond 37 56 31 53 / 0 70 90 30

