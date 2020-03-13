CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

_____

587 FPUS56 KHNX 130601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-131100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 71 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 49 70 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 49 69 47 61 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ180-131100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 74 45 64 / 0 0 0 30

Mendota 46 75 46 66 / 0 0 0 20

Firebaugh 45 75 45 65 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ181-131100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 75 45 64 / 0 0 0 40

Merced 45 75 46 64 / 0 0 0 40

Chowchilla 45 75 46 64 / 0 0 0 30

Madera 46 75 47 65 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ182-131100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Highs 58 to 67. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 72 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 46 75 46 66 / 0 0 0 20

NAS Lemoore 48 74 47 66 / 0 0 0 20

Kettleman City 50 72 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-131100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 46 75 48 66 / 0 0 0 20

Caruthers 48 75 48 65 / 0 0 0 20

Lemoore 48 74 47 66 / 0 0 0 20

Hanford 48 74 48 65 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 48 73 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-131100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 49 73 48 64 / 0 0 0 20

Clovis 50 75 49 66 / 0 0 0 20

Fresno 50 75 49 66 / 0 0 0 20

Sanger 49 75 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 49 74 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 49 75 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 49 75 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-131100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 49 74 48 66 / 0 0 0 20

Visalia 49 73 48 65 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 49 73 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 50 73 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 50 73 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 51 73 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-131100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 48 73 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 50 74 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-131100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 47 73 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 50 75 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 50 75 46 67 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-131100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

50 to 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 50 75 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 50 75 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 51 75 48 68 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-131100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

51 to 56. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

60 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 55 72 49 65 / 30 0 0 20

Bakersfield 54 75 50 68 / 30 0 0 0

Arvin 52 74 47 68 / 50 30 0 0

Lamont 53 75 48 69 / 40 20 0 0

Mettler 52 73 46 66 / 60 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-131100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 44 66 43 54 / 0 0 20 40

Oakhurst 38 69 38 58 / 0 0 20 40

Auberry 48 66 45 56 / 0 0 20 30

=

$$

CAZ191-131100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to

66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

slight chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 48 72 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 48 67 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 50 67 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-131100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

52 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight, Gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Over

higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Breezy. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at

5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph

over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of

rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 41 to

49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 40 to

48 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows

31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 80 percent. Highs 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

Highs 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 24 to 30 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at

8000 feet. Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs

40 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 60 40 48 / 0 0 30 60

Tuolumne Meadows 19 49 20 40 / 0 0 40 50

Wawona 36 61 34 50 / 0 0 30 50

Devils Postpile 27 44 27 35 / 0 0 30 40

Bass Lake 38 62 38 52 / 0 0 20 40

Hetch Hetchy 43 64 40 50 / 0 0 40 60

=

$$

CAZ193-131100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph over

higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Near the crest, a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow...

slight chance of snow near the crest. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows

35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to

49 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Chance of snow. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs

41 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 35 44 32 36 / 0 0 30 40

Shaver Lake 33 54 32 46 / 0 0 20 30

Lake Wishon 33 53 30 46 / 0 0 20 20

=

$$

CAZ194-131100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, Slight chance of

snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Near the

crest, a 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds 35 to 45 mph in the evening

decreasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Windy. Lows 37 to

45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 70 mph over

higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 35 to

43 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 25 to 34 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 36 62 31 57 / 0 20 0 20

Grant Grove 37 51 33 46 / 0 0 0 20

Lodgepole 30 51 27 47 / 0 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 38 55 34 52 / 20 20 0 0

Johnsondale 32 59 28 56 / 20 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-131100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain...chance of

snow near the crest. Chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

Slight chance of rain. Near the crest, slight chance of snow,

Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 38 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...

27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 21 to 28 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at

8000 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 25 to 31 at

5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 42 52 37 49 / 30 20 0 0

Kernville 45 66 40 62 / 30 20 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 66 43 62 / 40 20 0 0

Weldon 49 62 44 59 / 40 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-131100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 25 to

30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to

56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 57 40 53 / 60 40 0 0

Tehachapi 43 58 38 53 / 70 40 0 0

Twin Oaks 42 62 38 58 / 60 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-131100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 54 37 49 / 60 30 0 20

Frazier Park 36 57 32 52 / 70 40 20 20

Grapevine 47 65 42 59 / 70 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-131100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Windy. Lows

45 to 51. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening shifting to the

north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 62 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68. Lows

37 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 55 to 64. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 48 69 43 66 / 70 40 0 0

Ridgecrest 48 69 43 66 / 70 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-131100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows 45 to 51.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 52 61 48 58 / 80 50 0 0

California City 47 62 43 60 / 80 50 0 0

Mojave 48 61 45 59 / 80 50 0 0

Edwards AFB 47 62 43 61 / 90 60 0 0

Rosamond 45 61 42 59 / 90 60 20 20

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather