CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020

_____

510 FPUS56 KHNX 180701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-181200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 36 56 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 37 55 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 39 53 38 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-181200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 53 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 36 53 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 35 53 34 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-181200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 33 to

38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 54 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 36 53 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 35 53 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 36 53 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-181200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 33 to

38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 54 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 35 54 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 35 53 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 37 54 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-181200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog through the

night. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs around

56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 60. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 35 54 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 35 54 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 35 53 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 35 54 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 34 53 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-181200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 35 to

40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

40 to 45. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 38 54 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 37 55 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 36 54 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 35 55 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 35 55 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 35 54 36 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 35 54 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-181200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 34 to

40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 35 55 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 35 54 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 35 55 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 35 54 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 35 55 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 37 55 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-181200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 33 54 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 33 55 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-181200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 33 54 32 57 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 33 55 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 34 55 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-181200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs around 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog through the

night. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 34 55 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 34 55 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 34 55 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-181200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 37 to

42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 40 54 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 38 57 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 37 58 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 37 58 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 39 58 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-181200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 35 52 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 30 56 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 37 52 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-181200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 38 58 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 38 53 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 38 54 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-181200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 52 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Chance of snow.

Breezy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 31 to 37 at

5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37 at

5000 feet...18 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 45 to

53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 32 51 36 54 / 40 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 14 44 15 45 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 29 53 31 58 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 22 40 26 42 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 30 52 32 57 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 35 55 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-181200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 46 to

51 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 26 42 28 45 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 26 45 27 51 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 26 47 29 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-181200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 28 55 29 58 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 29 47 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 22 46 24 49 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 29 50 31 54 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 23 54 25 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-181200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 53 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to

38 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 35 at

5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 31 46 35 50 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 33 56 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 36 55 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 37 53 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-181200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Windy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 31 48 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 33 48 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 33 53 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-181200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. East winds around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs 49 to 59. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 35 51 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 29 52 29 56 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 35 52 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-181200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

57 to 62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 64. Lows 35 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

Highs 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 33 58 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 30 58 32 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-181200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 64. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 39 55 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

California City 32 58 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 36 56 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 30 58 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 31 58 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather