CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-300800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Highs 48 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds in the evening becoming

southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

42 to 48. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 52 37 51 / 20 20 80

Avenal 51 37 51 / 20 20 80

San Luis Reservoir 51 40 48 / 0 0 80

CAZ180-300800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

49 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 52 to

57. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 39 50 / 0 0 90

Mendota 51 37 51 / 0 0 80

Firebaugh 51 37 50 / 0 20 90

CAZ181-300800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 31 to

37. Light winds in the evening becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 52 to

57. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 36 49 / 0 0 50

Merced 51 36 50 / 0 20 30

Chowchilla 50 34 51 / 0 20 60

Madera 50 34 51 / 30 20 70

CAZ182-300800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

41 to 46. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 51 35 51 / 50 20 80

Five Points 51 34 51 / 50 0 80

NAS Lemoore 51 33 51 / 50 20 70

Kettleman City 51 35 52 / 30 20 80

CAZ183-300800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 48 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 50 36 51 / 0 0 70

Caruthers 49 34 51 / 90 0 40

Lemoore 51 34 51 / 50 0 50

Hanford 49 33 51 / 100 0 30

Corcoran 50 35 52 / 60 0 40

CAZ184-300800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 56 to 62. Lows 41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 47 32 51 / 50 0 20

Clovis 49 35 51 / 50 0 0

Fresno 49 36 51 / 50 0 0

Sanger 48 32 51 / 50 0 0

Reedley 47 32 51 / 100 0 0

Selma 48 33 51 / 90 0 0

Kingsburg 48 32 51 / 100 0 20

CAZ185-300800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. East winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

37 to 43. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 47 33 51 / 100 0 0

Visalia 48 34 51 / 100 0 0

Exeter 46 34 51 / 100 0 0

Tulare 48 34 51 / 100 0 0

Lindsay 47 34 52 / 100 0 0

Porterville 46 34 52 / 100 0 0

CAZ186-300800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

37 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 51 35 53 / 50 20 40

Allensworth 50 34 53 / 50 20 20

CAZ187-300800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

37 to 42. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 57 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 51 34 53 / 20 20 40

Wasco 50 36 53 / 20 30 30

Buttonwillow 50 36 52 / 20 20 40

CAZ188-300800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 44 to 50. South winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 39 to 47. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 49 34 53 / 40 20 0

McFarland 49 35 53 / 0 30 20

Shafter 49 36 52 / 0 40 30

CAZ189-300800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 46 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds in the evening becoming

southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 37 to 45.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs

55 to 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 42 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 47 35 51 / 0 0 50

Bakersfield 49 37 52 / 0 40 20

Arvin 49 34 51 / 0 30 0

Lamont 49 34 52 / 20 30 20

Mettler 48 35 50 / 20 0 20

CAZ190-300800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON BELOW 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 35 to 45.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 27 44 / 80 0 20

Oakhurst 42 21 48 / 30 0 20

Auberry 39 28 46 / 40 0 20

CAZ191-300800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON BELOW 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 35 to

45.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lows 35 to 45. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 46 28 52 / 100 0 0

Springville 40 28 46 / 100 0 0

Tule River Reservation 42 31 48 / 100 0 0

CAZ192-300800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON BELOW 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning. Chance of snow in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches.

Total snow accumulation 2 to 11 inches. Highs 26 to 32 at

5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

11 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 10 to 20 at 5000 feet...

5 below to 5 above zero at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

17 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent

chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs 35 to 40 at

5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings around 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Breezy. Not as cold. Snow

accumulation up to 17 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 29 to

37 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

south winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

31 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 33 15 41 / 70 0 50

Tuolumne Meadows 22 -9 30 / 0 0 60

Wawona 35 16 41 / 60 20 20

Devils Postpile 22 -7 30 / 20 20 30

Bass Lake 35 22 41 / 60 20 20

Hetch Hetchy 34 12 41 / 20 20 40

CAZ193-300800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON BELOW 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 15 inches. Highs

25 to 31 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts

up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around

11 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...3 below to

7 above zero at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 21 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Near the crest,

slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Not as cold. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 12 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Not as cold. Snow accumulation

up to 14 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 30 to 35 at

5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Snow

level 7500 feet. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at

8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 19 10 28 / 90 0 20

Shaver Lake 26 24 34 / 30 0 20

Lake Wishon 26 9 34 / 100 0 30

CAZ194-300800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON BELOW 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow

accumulation 3 to 17 inches. Highs 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...16 to

22 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around 12 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26 at 5000 feet...1 to 11 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Wind chill

readings around 17 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as

cold. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Wind

chill readings around 8 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely. Not as cold. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches.

Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Highs 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

over higher elevations. Gusts up to 55 mph over higher

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance

of snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 34 12 43 / 40 0 20

Grant Grove 26 20 33 / 100 0 20

Lodgepole 23 6 33 / 90 0 20

Camp Nelson 30 19 39 / 100 0 0

Johnsondale 36 19 41 / 100 0 0

CAZ195-300800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Near the crest, snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in

the afternoon, West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 21 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 17 to 22 at 5000 feet...

10 to 15 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings near zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs 35 to 40 at

5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...22 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 7000 feet.

Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to

54 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at

8000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 28 20 33 / 80 0 0

Kernville 37 19 44 / 50 0 0

Lake Isabella 38 20 45 / 0 0 0

Weldon 34 16 41 / 30 0 0

CAZ196-300800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Very windy. Highs 28 to 38.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 20 to 30. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Windy. Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. East

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs

38 to 48. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 30 29 37 / 50 20 0

Tehachapi 33 26 37 / 100 20 0

Twin Oaks 36 26 40 / 90 20 0

CAZ197-300800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 31 to

41. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely and chance of snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Not as cool. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Windy. Chance of rain 70 percent. Total snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Windy. Highs 41 to 51. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 30 23 38 / 20 0 50

Frazier Park 32 21 38 / 0 0 30

Grapevine 40 32 46 / 20 0 30

CAZ198-300800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Very windy. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 35 to 45. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 19 to 27. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 43 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 47 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 42 20 43 / 100 0 0

Ridgecrest 45 22 45 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-300800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Windy. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Below the passes, west

winds 35 to 45 mph in the morning decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph below the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 28. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

above 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 44 to 52. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 48 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 38 28 41 / 0 0 0

California City 42 22 44 / 0 0 0

Mojave 39 25 43 / 30 0 0

Edwards AFB 43 23 46 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 42 23 45 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

