CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-091100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 4 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 56 81 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 56 79 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 57 76 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-091100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 4 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

43 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 53 77 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 52 77 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 51 76 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-091100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

44 to 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 76 42 76 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 52 76 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 51 76 42 76 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 76 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-091100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 4 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 54 79 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 54 78 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 54 79 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 57 80 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-091100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 52 76 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 53 77 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 55 78 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 54 79 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 54 81 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-091100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 56 78 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 57 78 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 57 78 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 54 79 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 54 79 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 56 78 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 78 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-091100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 54 79 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 54 79 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 54 81 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 55 80 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 54 81 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 57 81 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-091100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 54 81 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 54 81 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-091100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 53 81 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 54 81 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 57 81 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-091100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds in the evening becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53. Highs

77 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 54 81 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 54 81 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 55 81 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-091100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54. Highs

77 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 81 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 60 81 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 57 82 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 57 82 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 57 80 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-091100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 73 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 45 76 37 75 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 57 73 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-091100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 56 81 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 56 76 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 58 78 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-091100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 34 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

Over higher elevations, northeast winds 25 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

37 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 52 68 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 27 55 16 53 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 44 70 35 69 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 39 55 26 50 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 46 70 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 51 70 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-091100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...52 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...53 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...

55 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 34 55 27 54 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 49 55 41 53 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 41 64 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-091100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 49 74 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 45 61 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 36 60 27 56 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 46 66 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 37 72 28 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-091100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to

64 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 44 at

5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

54 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 33 to 42 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph.

Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

67 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 46 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...

55 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...

56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 65 43 58 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 54 80 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 57 79 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 57 76 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-091100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 67 to 77. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 41 to 51. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 57 to 67. East winds 25 to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. East

winds around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 53 66 44 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 48 70 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 62 76 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-091100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 51. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 69. East winds 25 to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. East winds

25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 50 65 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 39 73 31 64 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 56 77 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-091100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 79 to 89. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 74. Lows

41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54. Highs

73 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 61 87 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 57 88 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-091100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Below the passes, west winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 44 to 50. West

winds 25 to 35 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast 20 to

30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 63 to 71. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

73 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 62 80 52 63 / 0 0 0 0

California City 55 83 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 60 81 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 54 83 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 52 83 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

