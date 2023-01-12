CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

283 FPUS56 KMTR 121101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-130200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 59 51 56 / 100 20 90 100

CAZ503-130200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ502-130200-

Marin Coastal Range-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ506-130200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 43 61 47 58 / 100 20 80 100

San Rafael 48 61 51 58 / 100 10 80 100

Napa 45 61 48 56 / 100 10 70 100

CAZ504-130200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 59 49 54 / 100 10 70 100

CAZ006-130200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 62 52 58 / 100 10 80 100

Ocean Beach 50 63 52 59 / 100 10 80 100

CAZ509-130200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-130200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 63 53 60 / 100 10 80 100

Oakland 49 63 52 59 / 100 10 70 100

Fremont 48 64 51 59 / 100 10 60 90

Redwood City 48 65 51 61 / 100 10 70 90

Mountain View 48 63 52 60 / 100 10 60 90

CAZ510-130200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 45 63 48 59 / 100 10 60 100

Livermore 45 63 48 58 / 100 10 50 90

CAZ513-130200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 66 53 61 / 100 10 60 90

Morgan Hill 44 63 49 58 / 90 10 50 90

CAZ512-130200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ515-130200-

East Bay Hills-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ514-130200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s.

CAZ529-130200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 61 48 58 / 100 70 90

CAZ530-130200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 64 51 61 / 90 70 90

Big Sur 45 61 50 58 / 90 70 90

CAZ528-130200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 64 50 61 / 90 60 90

Carmel Valley 45 66 51 61 / 90 60 90

Hollister 44 63 50 58 / 80 50 90

CAZ516-130200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 63 46 59 / 60 40 80

CAZ517-130200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows near 40. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ518-130200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 63 45 58 / 70 40 80

