CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, December 19, 2022

_____

150 FPUS56 KMTR 201101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-210200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 35 54 43 54 / 10 20 20

$$

CAZ503-210200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ502-210200-

Marin Coastal Range-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ506-210200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 29 56 38 57 / 10 20 30 30

San Rafael 36 55 43 58 / 10 20 20

Napa 33 53 40 55 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ504-210200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 36 52 43 54 / 10 10 20 20

$$

CAZ006-210200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 39 55 44 57 / 10 20 20

Ocean Beach 39 55 45 57 / 10 20 20

$$

CAZ509-210200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-210200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 39 56 45 58 / 10 10 10

Oakland 36 57 43 58 / 10 10 10

Fremont 34 57 41 60 / 10 10 10

Redwood City 37 57 42 61 / 10 10 10

Mountain View 37 55 43 59 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ510-210200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 31 54 39 57 / 10 10 10

Livermore 31 55 39 59 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ513-210200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 37 58 43 62 / 10 10 10

Morgan Hill 35 59 39 63 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ512-210200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ515-210200-

East Bay Hills-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Light winds...becoming northeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ514-210200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost in the evening. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ529-210200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 37 58 41 61 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ530-210200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 38 57 43 61 /

Big Sur 43 59 47 64 /

$$

CAZ528-210200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows near 40. Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 35 58 40 62 /

Carmel Valley 40 59 43 63 /

Hollister 34 57 38 61 /

$$

CAZ516-210200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 32 60 37 65 /

$$

CAZ517-210200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-210200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 60 35 64 /

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather