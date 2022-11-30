CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

_____

708 FPUS56 KMTR 301101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

CAZ505-010200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Rain likely. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 37 55 45 53 / 40 100 100

$$

CAZ503-010200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Rain likely. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

CAZ502-010200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

CAZ506-010200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 29 57 38 54 / 60 100 100

San Rafael 39 59 46 58 / 30 100 100

Napa 35 56 43 51 / 20 100 100

$$

CAZ504-010200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 38 55 44 49 / 30 100 100

$$

CAZ006-010200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 42 58 48 57 / 20 100 100

Ocean Beach 43 57 48 56 / 20 100 100

$$

CAZ509-010200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 40.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ508-010200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 59 48 56 / 10 100 100

Oakland 40 59 47 56 / 20 100 100

Fremont 36 58 44 52 / 100 100

Redwood City 39 60 46 56 / 10 100 100

Mountain View 39 57 46 52 / 100 100

$$

CAZ510-010200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 35 59 43 54 / 10 100 100

Livermore 35 58 42 53 / 100 100

$$

CAZ513-010200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of rain

in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 60 47 54 / 100 100

Morgan Hill 35 59 40 52 / 90 100

$$

CAZ512-010200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers and snow showers in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level 2900 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ515-010200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ514-010200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

20s to upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Breezy. A chance

of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of snow showers and showers in the

evening. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow. Lows in

the 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Lows in the

20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s.

$$

CAZ529-010200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 37 56 42 54 / 100 100

$$

CAZ530-010200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance

of rain in the evening. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers

likely in the evening. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 39 56 44 56 / 90 100

Big Sur 40 56 41 55 / 80 100

$$

CAZ528-010200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance

of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers

likely in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after

midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 35 57 40 53 / 80 100

Carmel Valley 38 59 41 57 / 80 100

Hollister 34 58 38 51 / 80 100

$$

CAZ516-010200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 32 61 35 53 / 50 100

$$

CAZ517-010200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Breezy. Rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly clear after midnight. Breezy.

Showers and snow showers likely in the evening. A slight chance

of showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in

the 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

40s to 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 40s to 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to 50s.

$$

CAZ518-010200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Breezy. Rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy.

Showers and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

and snow showers after midnight. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 30 60 34 52 / 60 100

$$

_____

