CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

CAZ505-091400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 43 55 / 70 40

CAZ503-091400-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ502-091400-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

CAZ506-091400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 54 35 60 / 80 30

San Rafael 59 45 61 / 70 40 10

Napa 52 39 56 / 80 40 10

CAZ504-091400-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 51 43 54 / 80 40 10

CAZ006-091400-

San Francisco-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 47 58 / 70 50 10

Ocean Beach 55 48 57 / 70 50 10

CAZ509-091400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-091400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 48 60 / 70 50 10

Oakland 57 47 58 / 70 50 10

Fremont 54 44 57 / 80 50 10

Redwood City 57 46 60 / 70 50 10

Mountain View 54 46 56 / 80 50 10

CAZ510-091400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 43 59 / 80 40 10

Livermore 54 43 58 / 80 40 10

CAZ513-091400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 45 58 / 80 50 10

Morgan Hill 54 42 57 / 90 60 10

CAZ512-091400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs near 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ515-091400-

East Bay Hills-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ514-091400-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers with possible showers and

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ529-091400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 42 56 / 90 60 10

CAZ530-091400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 45 58 / 90 70 10

Big Sur 54 41 55 / 90 70 10

CAZ528-091400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows near 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 42 57 / 90 70 10

Carmel Valley 55 42 58 / 90 70 10

Hollister 52 40 55 / 90 60 10

CAZ516-091400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 36 56 / 90 60

CAZ517-091400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers, snow showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 4200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-091400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

40s to 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 53 36 55 / 90 60

