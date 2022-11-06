CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ 589 FPUS56 KMTR 060401 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-061900- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 46 56 45 53 \/ 20 100 100 90 $$ CAZ503-061900- Sonoma Coastal Range- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CAZ502-061900- Marin Coastal Range- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ506-061900- North Bay Interior Valleys- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 39 61 38 55 \/ 20 100 100 80 San Rafael 49 64 48 62 \/ 30 80 100 90 Napa 43 59 42 52 \/ 20 70 100 80 $$ CAZ504-061900- North Bay Interior Mountains- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 47 58 46 52 \/ 20 80 100 80 $$ CAZ006-061900- San Francisco- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds around 10 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 51 59 49 57 \/ 40 70 100 90 Ocean Beach 51 58 49 55 \/ 40 70 100 90 $$ CAZ509-061900- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. A chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ508-061900- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 52 61 51 59 \/ 40 60 100 90 Oakland 51 61 50 58 \/ 40 60 100 80 Fremont 49 59 48 54 \/ 40 40 100 80 Redwood City 50 63 49 60 \/ 40 50 100 90 Mountain View 52 59 50 55 \/ 40 40 100 80 $$ CAZ510-061900- East Bay Interior Valleys- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 49 63 46 59 \/ 30 50 100 80 Livermore 49 61 46 57 \/ 30 30 100 80 $$ CAZ513-061900- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs around 60. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 53 61 50 57 \/ 40 30 100 80 Morgan Hill 49 61 46 56 \/ 40 20 90 80 $$ CAZ512-061900- Santa Cruz Mountains- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. $$ CAZ515-061900- East Bay Hills- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ514-061900- Eastern Santa Clara Hills- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CAZ529-061900- Northern Monterey Bay- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog late in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 49 60 46 55 \/ 50 30 100 80 $$ CAZ530-061900- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 51 60 49 57 \/ 40 30 90 80 Big Sur 49 61 46 57 \/ 30 20 90 80 $$ CAZ528-061900- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 51 58 47 54 \/ 40 20 90 80 Carmel Valley 50 62 46 59 \/ 40 20 90 80 Hollister 50 58 45 53 \/ 30 20 90 80 $$ CAZ516-061900- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 46 61 41 54 \/ 20 20 80 80 $$ CAZ517-061900- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ518-061900- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely in the evening, then showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. 