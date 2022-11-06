CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022



589 FPUS56 KMTR 060401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

CAZ505-061900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 56 45 53 / 20 100 100 90

$$

CAZ503-061900-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ502-061900-

Marin Coastal Range-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ506-061900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 61 38 55 / 20 100 100 80

San Rafael 49 64 48 62 / 30 80 100 90

Napa 43 59 42 52 / 20 70 100 80

$$

CAZ504-061900-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 58 46 52 / 20 80 100 80

$$

CAZ006-061900-

San Francisco-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds around 10 mph...becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 59 49 57 / 40 70 100 90

Ocean Beach 51 58 49 55 / 40 70 100 90

$$

CAZ509-061900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.

A chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-061900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the

evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 61 51 59 / 40 60 100 90

Oakland 51 61 50 58 / 40 60 100 80

Fremont 49 59 48 54 / 40 40 100 80

Redwood City 50 63 49 60 / 40 50 100 90

Mountain View 52 59 50 55 / 40 40 100 80

$$

CAZ510-061900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the

evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 63 46 59 / 30 50 100 80

Livermore 49 61 46 57 / 30 30 100 80

$$

CAZ513-061900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 61 50 57 / 40 30 100 80

Morgan Hill 49 61 46 56 / 40 20 90 80

$$

CAZ512-061900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

$$

CAZ515-061900-

East Bay Hills-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

CAZ514-061900-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ529-061900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog late in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 49 60 46 55 / 50 30 100 80

$$

CAZ530-061900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.

A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 60 49 57 / 40 30 90 80

Big Sur 49 61 46 57 / 30 20 90 80

$$

CAZ528-061900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows near 40. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 51 58 47 54 / 40 20 90 80

Carmel Valley 50 62 46 59 / 40 20 90 80

Hollister 50 58 45 53 / 30 20 90 80

$$

CAZ516-061900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of

fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 61 41 54 / 20 20 80 80

$$

CAZ517-061900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely in the evening,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the 40s to

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 30s to 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-061900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

901 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely in the evening,

then showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 62 41 56 / 20 20 80 80

$$



