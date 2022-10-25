CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022

_____

402 FPUS56 KMTR 251001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

CAZ505-260100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 62 47 62 /

$$

CAZ503-260100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ502-260100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

CAZ506-260100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 73 41 72 /

San Rafael 50 73 49 73 /

Napa 46 70 43 69 /

$$

CAZ504-260100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 53 70 50 68 /

$$

CAZ006-260100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 65 50 65 /

Ocean Beach 52 62 50 63 /

$$

CAZ509-260100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-260100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 66 50 66 /

Oakland 50 67 50 67 /

Fremont 41 66 47 66 /

Redwood City 45 68 49 68 /

Mountain View 45 64 48 64 /

$$

CAZ510-260100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 73 47 72 /

Livermore 45 71 45 70 /

$$

CAZ513-260100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 68 46 67 /

Morgan Hill 44 71 44 69 /

$$

CAZ512-260100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ515-260100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ514-260100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ529-260100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 67 45 67 /

$$

CAZ530-260100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 62 47 62 /

Big Sur 50 68 47 66 /

$$

CAZ528-260100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 62 45 62 /

Carmel Valley 49 68 44 66 /

Hollister 44 67 44 67 /

$$

CAZ516-260100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 71 39 68 /

$$

CAZ517-260100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-260100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 43 73 39 70 /

$$

_____

