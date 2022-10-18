CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 17, 2022

_____

486 FPUS56 KMTR 181001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

CAZ505-190100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 74 54 75 /

$$

CAZ503-190100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ502-190100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ506-190100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

North winds up to 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 83 53 90 /

San Rafael 54 83 59 88 /

Napa 50 81 57 85 /

$$

CAZ504-190100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 82 62 88 /

$$

CAZ006-190100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 73 59 76 /

Ocean Beach 55 70 56 72 /

$$

CAZ509-190100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-190100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 76 59 82 /

Oakland 56 77 60 81 /

Fremont 55 77 59 83 /

Redwood City 55 78 60 86 /

Mountain View 55 75 60 81 /

$$

CAZ510-190100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 54 84 60 91 /

Livermore 53 85 60 93 /

$$

CAZ513-190100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 79 60 86 /

Morgan Hill 52 84 59 91 /

$$

CAZ512-190100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ515-190100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ514-190100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ529-190100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 79 59 83 /

$$

CAZ530-190100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 73 57 79 /

Big Sur 50 76 61 81 /

$$

CAZ528-190100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 80 58 86 /

Carmel Valley 50 82 60 87 /

Hollister 52 83 58 88 /

$$

CAZ516-190100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 47 83 55 86 /

$$

CAZ517-190100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-190100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 88 55 91 /

$$

_____

