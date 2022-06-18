CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022

_____

395 FPUS56 KMTR 181003

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-190100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 60 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-190100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ502-190100-

Marin Coastal Range-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ506-190100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 44 78 46 85 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 51 74 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 47 73 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-190100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 74 56 83 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ006-190100-

San Francisco-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West

winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 65 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 61 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-190100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-190100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows near 60. Highs in

the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 67 52 73 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 53 70 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 53 68 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 52 70 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 54 69 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-190100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs 94 to 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 51 76 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 50 71 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-190100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 72 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 50 73 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-190100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ515-190100-

East Bay Hills-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ514-190100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ529-190100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 71 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-190100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 69 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 69 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-190100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 67 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 48 67 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 50 70 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-190100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 45 75 43 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-190100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-190100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

302 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 45 73 44 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather