CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, May 27, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

CAZ505-290100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 60 46 61 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ503-290100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ502-290100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ506-290100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 71 45 77 / 20 20 10 0

San Rafael 52 70 50 74 / 0 10 10 0

Napa 50 71 47 76 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-290100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 70 51 75 / 20 10 10 0

$$

CAZ006-290100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 64 51 66 / 10 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 60 49 61 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ509-290100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-290100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 67 52 66 / 10 10 0 0

Oakland 53 67 51 71 / 10 10 0 0

Fremont 53 71 51 70 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 52 73 50 72 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 54 70 53 69 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-290100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 53 73 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 52 72 50 75 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-290100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 75 52 73 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 51 76 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-290100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ515-290100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ514-290100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ529-290100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 71 46 72 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-290100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 67 51 64 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 70 47 69 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-290100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 51 67 49 66 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 72 47 68 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 51 72 49 72 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-290100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 78 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-290100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

$$

CAZ518-290100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 48 78 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

