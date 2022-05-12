CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

CAZ505-130100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 36 57 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ503-130100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ502-130100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ506-130100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 35 70 43 80 / 0 10 0 0

San Rafael 40 66 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 35 68 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ504-130100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 39 67 49 79 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ006-130100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 61 50 68 / 0 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 43 58 49 64 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ509-130100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

CAZ508-130100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 46 63 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 45 63 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 42 64 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 42 66 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 43 64 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-130100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 41 69 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 40 66 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-130100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 68 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 40 69 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-130100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ515-130100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ514-130100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ529-130100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows around

40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 68 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-130100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 62 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 41 67 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-130100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 63 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 38 64 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 38 68 42 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-130100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 71 42 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-130100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ518-130100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu May 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 29 71 40 83 / 0 0 0 0

