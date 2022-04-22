CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 21, 2022

029 FPUS56 KMTR 221001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

CAZ505-230100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 57 43 61 / 80 20 0 0

CAZ503-230100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ502-230100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ506-230100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 41 65 39 74 / 80 20 0 0

San Rafael 47 64 46 71 / 80 30 0 0

Napa 43 63 42 72 / 80 20 0 0

CAZ504-230100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 62 46 73 / 80 30 0 0

CAZ006-230100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 60 47 65 / 80 30 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 58 47 61 / 80 30 0 0

CAZ509-230100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ508-230100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 62 49 66 / 80 40 0 0

Oakland 49 62 47 68 / 80 30 0 0

Fremont 47 62 46 69 / 90 40 0 0

Redwood City 47 64 46 70 / 80 40 0 0

Mountain View 48 61 47 67 / 90 40 0 0

CAZ510-230100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 46 65 43 74 / 80 30 0 0

Livermore 45 62 43 71 / 80 30 0 0

CAZ513-230100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 64 47 71 / 80 40 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 64 42 73 / 80 50 0 0

CAZ512-230100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ515-230100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ514-230100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ529-230100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog. Showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 63 42 71 / 90 50 0 0

CAZ530-230100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 62 47 63 / 90 50 0 0

Big Sur 43 59 44 68 / 90 50 0 0

CAZ528-230100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 46 61 42 66 / 90 50 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 60 42 67 / 90 60 0 0

Hollister 45 60 41 70 / 90 50 0 0

CAZ516-230100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 64 39 73 / 90 40 0 0

CAZ517-230100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of snow showers.

Little or no new snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-230100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 41 61 38 71 / 90 40 0 0

