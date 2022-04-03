CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 2, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

CAZ505-040100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 58 46 60 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ506-040100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 41 74 44 71 / 0 0 10 10

San Rafael 46 69 48 70 / 0 0 0 10

Napa 44 73 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-040100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 75 49 71 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ006-040100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 62 49 65 / 0 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 48 59 49 62 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ509-040100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-040100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 61 50 65 / 0 0 0 10

Oakland 47 67 49 68 / 0 0 0 10

Fremont 44 67 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 45 67 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 46 66 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-040100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 74 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 42 72 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-040100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 46 71 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 43 74 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-040100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 70 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-040100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ511-040100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ530-040100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 61 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 48 68 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-040100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 64 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 44 67 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 41 70 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-040100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 77 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-040100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-040100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 40. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 77 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

