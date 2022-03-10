CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 9, 2022

_____

542 FPUS56 KMTR 101101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-110200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 62 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-110200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 37 69 30 71 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 45 67 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 41 66 36 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-110200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 64 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-110200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 63 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 47 63 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-110200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-110200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 46 64 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 45 65 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 41 64 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 43 65 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 44 66 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-110200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 66 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 38 64 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-110200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 42 67 37 72 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 39 67 35 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-110200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 64 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-110200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ511-110200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ530-110200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 61 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 44 65 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-110200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 66 35 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 42 64 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 37 68 34 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-110200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 69 28 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-110200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ518-110200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 66 31 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather