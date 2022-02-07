CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-080200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 66 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-080200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 72 38 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 41 69 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 40 69 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-080200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 70 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-080200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 68 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 45 67 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-080200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-080200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 67 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 42 70 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 40 70 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 41 69 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 40 68 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-080200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 69 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 37 68 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-080200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 38 71 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 39 71 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-080200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 70 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-080200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ511-080200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ530-080200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 70 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 69 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-080200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 73 41 76 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 73 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 37 71 40 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-080200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 74 38 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-080200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-080200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 75 41 77 / 0 0 0 0

