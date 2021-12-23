CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 56 44 51 / 100 100 60 40

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 57 40 53 / 100 100 60 50

San Rafael 44 60 46 56 / 100 100 70 50

Napa 41 56 43 51 / 100 100 60 40

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 40 55 45 51 / 100 100 60 50

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs near 50. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 59 47 55 / 100 100 80 50

Ocean Beach 44 58 47 55 / 100 100 80 50

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs around 50.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 46 60 49 56 / 100 100 80 50

Oakland 45 60 48 56 / 100 100 80 50

Fremont 42 60 47 54 / 100 100 70 40

Redwood City 44 61 47 56 / 100 100 80 40

Mountain View 44 59 47 54 / 100 100 80 40

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 59 45 54 / 100 100 70 40

Livermore 37 57 45 52 / 100 100 70 40

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 61 48 56 / 100 100 70 40

Morgan Hill 46 58 46 53 / 100 100 80 60

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 58 45 55 / 100 100 90 60

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the 40s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows near 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of snow in

the evening. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs near 40. Lows in the 30s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 64 50 59 / 100 100 90 60

Big Sur 48 57 46 55 / 100 100 90 60

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning. A slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of

rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 48 62 47 55 / 100 100 80 60

Carmel Valley 49 61 47 56 / 100 100 90 70

Hollister 46 58 46 52 / 100 100 80 60

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. A slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 60 45 56 / 100 100 80 60

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning. A chance of snow. A chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of

rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely and a chance of

rain after midnight. Snow level 3900 feet. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain with snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. A slight chance of rain. A chance of snow after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely and snow. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of rain. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. A slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 59 43 54 / 100 100 80 60

