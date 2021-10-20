CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021 _____ 727 FPUS56 KMTR 201301 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-210400- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 58 56 61 \/ 80 90 90 $$ CAZ506-210400- North Bay Interior Valleys- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 61 50 65 \/ 80 100 100 San Rafael 66 58 73 \/ 90 90 90 Napa 59 54 64 \/ 80 90 90 $$ CAZ507-210400- North Bay Mountains- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 63 58 65 \/ 80 90 90 $$ CAZ006-210400- San Francisco- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 64 59 67 \/ 90 90 90 Ocean Beach 62 58 64 \/ 90 90 90 $$ CAZ509-210400- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ508-210400- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph... becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 66 60 70 \/ 90 90 80 Oakland 65 60 70 \/ 90 90 90 Fremont 65 60 70 \/ 90 90 70 Redwood City 68 60 73 \/ 90 90 70 Mountain View 65 59 70 \/ 90 90 70 $$ CAZ510-210400- East Bay Interior Valleys- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 66 58 74 \/ 80 90 80 Livermore 68 58 73 \/ 80 80 70 $$ CAZ513-210400- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 68 60 72 \/ 80 80 60 Morgan Hill 68 55 72 \/ 70 80 60 $$ CAZ529-210400- Northern Monterey Bay- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 61 54 65 \/ 80 80 50 $$ CAZ512-210400- Santa Cruz Mountains- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ511-210400- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ530-210400- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the evening. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 70 59 71 \/ 80 80 40 Big Sur 62 54 67 \/ 70 70 30 $$ CAZ528-210400- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph... becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 68 56 69 \/ 70 70 40 Carmel Valley 71 56 73 \/ 70 70 40 Hollister 69 54 70 \/ 50 70 40 $$ CAZ516-210400- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 70 51 75 \/ 30 40 20 $$ CAZ517-210400- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ518-210400- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 72 49 77 \/ 30 50 20 $$