CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

_____

727 FPUS56 KMTR 201301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-210400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 58 56 61 / 80 90 90

$$

CAZ506-210400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 61 50 65 / 80 100 100

San Rafael 66 58 73 / 90 90 90

Napa 59 54 64 / 80 90 90

$$

CAZ507-210400-

North Bay Mountains-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

near 50. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 63 58 65 / 80 90 90

$$

CAZ006-210400-

San Francisco-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 64 59 67 / 90 90 90

Ocean Beach 62 58 64 / 90 90 90

$$

CAZ509-210400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-210400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 66 60 70 / 90 90 80

Oakland 65 60 70 / 90 90 90

Fremont 65 60 70 / 90 90 70

Redwood City 68 60 73 / 90 90 70

Mountain View 65 59 70 / 90 90 70

$$

CAZ510-210400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 66 58 74 / 80 90 80

Livermore 68 58 73 / 80 80 70

$$

CAZ513-210400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 68 60 72 / 80 80 60

Morgan Hill 68 55 72 / 70 80 60

$$

CAZ529-210400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 61 54 65 / 80 80 50

$$

CAZ512-210400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of

rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ511-210400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ530-210400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the evening.

Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 70 59 71 / 80 80 40

Big Sur 62 54 67 / 70 70 30

$$

CAZ528-210400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 56 69 / 70 70 40

Carmel Valley 71 56 73 / 70 70 40

Hollister 69 54 70 / 50 70 40

$$

CAZ516-210400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light winds...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 70 51 75 / 30 40 20

$$

CAZ517-210400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-210400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 72 49 77 / 30 50 20

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather