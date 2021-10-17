CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

061 FPUS56 KMTR 172201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-181300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain likely in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 58 47 59 / 70 70 0

$$

CAZ506-181300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 63 38 66 / 80 80 0

San Rafael 68 49 69 / 80 80 0

Napa 63 42 63 / 80 80 0

$$

CAZ507-181300-

North Bay Mountains-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Rain in

the evening. Lows in the 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs near 60. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 68 46 62 / 80 80 10

$$

CAZ006-181300-

San Francisco-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 63 52 61 / 80 80 10

Ocean Beach 60 51 59 / 80 80 10

$$

CAZ509-181300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain in the

evening. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ508-181300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 67 52 64 / 80 80 10

Oakland 65 52 63 / 80 80 10

Fremont 71 50 61 / 80 80 10

Redwood City 71 51 65 / 80 80 10

Mountain View 71 50 61 / 80 80 10

$$

CAZ510-181300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain likely in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph...becoming south 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 72 47 66 / 70 70 10

Livermore 75 47 63 / 70 70 10

$$

CAZ513-181300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows near 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 74 50 64 / 80 80 10

Morgan Hill 70 46 64 / 70 70 10

$$

CAZ529-181300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 64 46 61 / 80 80 10

$$

CAZ512-181300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ511-181300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

$$

CAZ530-181300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 69 52 63 / 80 80 10

Big Sur 66 45 59 / 70 70 0

$$

CAZ528-181300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs near 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs near 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows near 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 48 59 / 80 80 10

Carmel Valley 73 46 62 / 80 80 10

Hollister 67 46 61 / 70 70 10

$$

CAZ516-181300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 73 42 62 / 30 40 0

$$

CAZ517-181300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ518-181300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 76 39 63 / 30 30 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather