CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

516 FPUS56 KMTR 162201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-171300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 77 47 58 / 0 0 70

CAZ506-171300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 85 42 63 / 0 0 70

San Rafael 86 52 68 / 0 0 60

Napa 81 47 62 / 0 0 50

CAZ507-171300-

North Bay Mountains-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 81 53 65 / 0 0 50

CAZ006-171300-

San Francisco-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 79 52 62 / 0 0 50

Ocean Beach 73 51 59 / 0 0 50

CAZ509-171300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ508-171300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 79 54 65 / 0 0 40

Oakland 80 54 65 / 0 0 50

Fremont 83 52 69 / 0 0 50

Redwood City 84 53 71 / 0 0 40

Mountain View 79 52 67 / 0 0 50

CAZ510-171300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 85 51 71 / 0 0 50

Livermore 86 52 73 / 0 0 50

CAZ513-171300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 84 54 71 / 0 0 40

Morgan Hill 88 50 71 / 0 0 40

CAZ529-171300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 79 50 62 / 0 0 50

CAZ512-171300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-171300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ530-171300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 80 53 68 / 0 0 30

Big Sur 76 51 63 / 0 0 30

CAZ528-171300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 82 50 65 / 0 0 30

Carmel Valley 86 52 73 / 0 0 30

Hollister 85 48 67 / 0 0 30

CAZ516-171300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 84 45 72 / 0 0 20

CAZ517-171300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-171300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 86 46 76 / 0 0 30

