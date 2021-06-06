CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 64 48 59 / 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 87 46 76 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 80 51 73 / 0 0 0

Napa 84 48 73 / 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 87 56 77 / 0 0 0

San Francisco-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 67 51 62 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 62 51 58 / 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 69 53 65 / 0 0 0

Oakland 72 52 66 / 0 0 0

Fremont 75 51 65 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 76 51 69 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 74 51 67 / 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 86 52 77 / 0 0 0

Livermore 82 50 70 / 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 78 51 69 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 83 47 75 / 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 72 47 68 / 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 67 53 64 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 68 47 66 / 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 65 49 61 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 72 46 65 / 0 0 0

Hollister 72 46 67 / 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 79 46 72 / 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1101 AM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 85 43 75 / 0 0 0

