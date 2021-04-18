CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 70 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 41 86 45 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 47 83 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 44 85 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 83 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 73 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 69 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 49 75 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 48 77 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 47 82 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 47 82 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 47 80 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 46 87 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 45 85 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 84 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 85 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 78 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 71 49 64 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 73 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 46 76 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 44 79 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 43 82 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 84 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. North winds

up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 85 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

