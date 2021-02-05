CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 4, 2021

_____

644 FPUS56 KMTR 051101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

5 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60.

East winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 38 62 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-060200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 31 68 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 39 65 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 36 67 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-060200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 41 66 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-060200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 42 63 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 43 61 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-060200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ508-060200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 63 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 40 65 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 38 65 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 39 65 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 39 65 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-060200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 65 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 36 66 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-060200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 38 67 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 36 68 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-060200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 64 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-060200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-060200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ530-060200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 64 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 42 65 48 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-060200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North winds around

5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Light winds...

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 66 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 39 68 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 36 66 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-060200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 68 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-060200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

CAZ518-060200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 34 68 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

