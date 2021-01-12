CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-131400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around

50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 58 50 60 / 10 20 20

CAZ506-131400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 60 45 64 / 10 30 30

San Rafael 61 49 64 / 10 10 10

Napa 58 47 64 / 10 10 10

CAZ507-131400-

North Bay Mountains-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 50 63 / 10 20 20

CAZ006-131400-

San Francisco-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 59 50 63 / 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 58 50 62 / 10 10 10

CAZ509-131400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ508-131400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 61 50 64 / 10 10 10

Oakland 61 49 65 / 10 10 10

Fremont 61 46 65 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 62 48 65 / 0 10 0

Mountain View 61 45 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ510-131400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 45 66 / 0 10 0

Livermore 62 44 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ513-131400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 63 46 66 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 64 43 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-131400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 62 43 67 / 0 10 0

CAZ512-131400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds...becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ511-131400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ530-131400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 63 45 66 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 62 50 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-131400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 65 43 69 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 68 45 71 / 0 0 0

Hollister 63 41 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-131400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 66 40 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-131400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ518-131400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 67 42 72 / 0 0 0

