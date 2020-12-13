CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020

_____

808 FPUS56 KMTR 131101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-140200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST TUESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 56 42 54 / 100 100 10 0

$$

CAZ506-140200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 38 57 35 58 / 100 100 10 0

San Rafael 48 56 42 56 / 100 100 20 0

Napa 44 56 38 58 / 100 100 20 0

$$

CAZ507-140200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 54 41 54 / 100 100 30 0

$$

CAZ006-140200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST TUESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 58 47 56 / 100 100 30 0

Ocean Beach 49 58 47 56 / 100 100 20 0

$$

CAZ509-140200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST TUESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-140200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 58 46 57 / 100 100 30 0

Oakland 49 59 44 58 / 100 100 30 0

Fremont 46 57 42 55 / 80 80 30 0

Redwood City 49 59 43 58 / 90 90 30 0

Mountain View 46 58 43 56 / 80 80 30 0

$$

CAZ510-140200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 58 40 58 / 90 90 30 0

Livermore 43 58 41 56 / 80 80 30 0

$$

CAZ513-140200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 58 47 57 / 80 80 30 0

Morgan Hill 44 58 40 58 / 80 90 30 0

$$

CAZ529-140200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST TUESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 57 42 58 / 90 90 30 0

$$

CAZ512-140200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-140200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ530-140200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST TUESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 60 45 57 / 80 80 20 0

Big Sur 47 57 44 59 / 70 90 30 0

$$

CAZ528-140200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 59 42 56 / 70 80 20 0

Carmel Valley 44 61 41 59 / 80 80 30 0

Hollister 42 56 40 55 / 80 80 30 0

$$

CAZ516-140200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 40 59 41 59 / 50 60 30 0

$$

CAZ517-140200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-140200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 58 41 57 / 80 70 30 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather