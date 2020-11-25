CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

CAZ505-260200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 57 42 62 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ506-260200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 35 63 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 45 64 45 67 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 41 61 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-260200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 57 46 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-260200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 62 47 65 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 46 60 47 63 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ509-260200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-260200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 46 61 47 65 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 45 63 46 65 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 42 59 41 61 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 45 61 45 65 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 42 59 40 62 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ510-260200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 42 63 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 40 61 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-260200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 42 61 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 39 61 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-260200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 61 39 62 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ512-260200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 40. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ511-260200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s.

CAZ530-260200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 60 40 62 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 61 44 63 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ528-260200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 40 59 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 41 61 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 37 58 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-260200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

around 30. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 36 61 32 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-260200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s.

CAZ518-260200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy. Widespread frost in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 60 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

