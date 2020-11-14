CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
CAZ505-150200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 41 58 44 61 / 90 0 0 10
CAZ506-150200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 31 64 35 66 / 90 0 10 10
San Rafael 44 66 46 71 / 80 0 0 0
Napa 39 60 41 64 / 90 0 0 0
CAZ507-150200-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 43 58 45 63 / 80 0 0 10
CAZ006-150200-
San Francisco-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph increasing
to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 47 61 47 65 / 80 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 46 59 47 62 / 70 0 0 0
CAZ509-150200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
CAZ508-150200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 46 62 47 66 / 70 0 0 0
Oakland 46 63 45 66 / 80 0 0 0
Fremont 43 60 43 65 / 70 0 0 0
Redwood City 44 64 45 68 / 60 0 0 0
Mountain View 43 61 42 66 / 70 0 0 0
CAZ510-150200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 43 64 41 70 / 70 0 0 0
Livermore 40 63 40 69 / 70 0 0 0
CAZ513-150200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 42 63 44 68 / 70 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 39 66 40 71 / 70 0 0 0
CAZ529-150200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 40 62 42 68 / 80 0 0 0
CAZ512-150200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ511-150200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid
30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s
to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
CAZ530-150200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
West winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 42 61 44 66 / 60 0 0 0
Big Sur 45 65 49 71 / 50 0 0 0
CAZ528-150200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 40 62 41 67 / 50 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 43 66 44 72 / 50 0 0 0
Hollister 38 64 38 69 / 40 0 0 0
CAZ516-150200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Light winds...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 35 67 36 72 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ517-150200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ518-150200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 38 68 37 72 / 20 0 0 0
