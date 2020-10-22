CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020
339 FPUS56 KMTR 221001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-230100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 52 73 50 66 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-230100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 46 85 42 77 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 56 84 55 79 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 54 80 49 74 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-230100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in
the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 63 76 57 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-230100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 57 75 55 69 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 52 70 52 64 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-230100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
East winds up to 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
Highs around 70.
CAZ508-230100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 56 77 55 72 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 56 79 53 71 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 56 78 53 71 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 57 81 55 76 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 55 76 52 71 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ510-230100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 57 84 52 80 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 55 83 52 79 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ513-230100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light winds...
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 56 79 54 74 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 53 83 49 79 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-230100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 51 69 50 69 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ512-230100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
CAZ511-230100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to upper 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ530-230100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 53 71 53 69 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 53 68 52 70 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-230100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 50 69 51 67 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 53 79 50 76 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 50 76 47 73 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-230100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds...becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 47 80 47 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-230100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ518-230100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 70s. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
70s. Lows in the 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 50 85 46 79 / 0 0 0 0
