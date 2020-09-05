CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020

_____

969 FPUS56 KMTR 051001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 79 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-060100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs mid 80s to 101. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the 50s to 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 100 57 105 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 59 98 60 101 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 52 98 62 104 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-060100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 102. Northwest winds up to

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 107. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 60s

to mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 67 98 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-060100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 77 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 71 59 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-060100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ508-060100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 83 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 83 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 91 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 94 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 86 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-060100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 101 to 107. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 113. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 62 104 66 110 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 107 69 113 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-060100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 94 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 102 66 109 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-060100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 88 60 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-060100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 111. Light winds...becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ511-060100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows near 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 107. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 111. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ530-060100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 77 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 68 87 73 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-060100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s Salinas Valley and in

the upper 90s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 Salinas Valley and around

110 Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s Salinas Valley and

around 107 Hollister Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 79 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 92 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 58 98 64 110 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-060100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 108. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 113. Light winds...becoming north

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

upper 90s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 61 99 65 107 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-060100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs upper 80s to 104. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-060100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 107. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to

103. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

90s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 64 106 73 114 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather