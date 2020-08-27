CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

370 FPUS56 KMTR 271001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

CAZ505-280100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 66 53 71 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ506-280100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 84 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 81 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 77 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-280100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 88 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-280100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 64 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 60 54 64 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ509-280100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ508-280100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 73 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 70 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 75 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 78 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 75 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-280100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 90 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 87 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-280100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 80 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 86 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-280100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 69 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-280100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ511-280100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ530-280100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs near 70. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 67 56 70 / 10 10 0 0

Big Sur 57 77 55 82 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ528-280100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 66 56 71 / 10 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 78 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 78 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-280100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Light winds...becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 84 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-280100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ518-280100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 53 89 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

