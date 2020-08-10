CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020

239 FPUS56 KMTR 101001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

CAZ505-110100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 68 55 66 / 0 10 10 10

$$

CAZ506-110100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 83 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 79 59 76 / 0 0 10 10

Napa 56 82 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-110100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 66 92 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-110100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 65 56 64 / 0 0 10 10

Ocean Beach 54 63 55 62 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ509-110100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ508-110100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 73 58 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 74 59 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 61 81 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 82 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 82 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-110100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 92 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 61 92 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-110100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 86 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 56 92 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-110100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 72 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-110100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ511-110100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ530-110100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 74 58 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 55 71 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-110100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 72 58 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 57 82 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 56 81 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-110100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs upper 80s to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs 93 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 86 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-110100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Lows

in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

$$

CAZ518-110100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs mid 80s to 100. Lows in

the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 58 98 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

